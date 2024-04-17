New Survey Reveals Lack of Knowledge about Cognitive Aging in America
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent survey conducted by the McKnight Brain Research Foundation* has shed light on the lack of understanding and knowledge about cognitive aging among Americans. The survey, which included 1,000 respondents, found that 1/3 of Americans feel uninformed about normal brain aging, despite it being a natural part of life.
Cognitive aging refers to the changes that occur in the brain as we age, including both positive and negative effects. While many people are aware of the potential negative effects, such as memory loss and decline in brain function, the survey revealed that 87% of respondents were concerned about these age-related changes. This highlights the need for more education and awareness about cognitive aging.
“Cognitive aging or brain aging is a natural process and may include some changes in the ability to think, learn, and remember.” Says Neurologist and McKnight Brain Research Foundation Trustee and Vice Chair, Dr. Madhav Thambisetty. “But contrary to what most people think, there is growing evidence that various lifestyle modifications may help protect brain health now and in the future.”
The McKnight Brain Research Foundation is committed to promoting research and education about brain health and aging. Through their efforts, they hope to increase awareness and understanding of cognitive aging and its effects. They also provide resources and support for individuals and families dealing with age-related cognitive changes.
As we continue to live longer, it is crucial that we have a better understanding of cognitive aging and its effects. The McKnight Brain Research Foundation's survey serves as a reminder that there is still much work to be done in educating the public about this important topic.
For more information, please visit https://www.McKnightBrain.org/BrainWorks.
* McKnight Brain Research Foundation Consumer Survey Top Line Findings
Kate Worthy
