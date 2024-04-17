Global Water Center's Senior Directors on Rural Water Supply Network’s Executive Committee

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Center’s (GWC) Senior Directors, Lisa Mitchell and Benjamin Filskov, will represent GWC on the Executive Committee of the Rural Water Supply Network (RWSN). With 15,000 members in over 160 countries, RWSN is a global network of individual professionals and organizations who are dedicated to improving rural water management and services. This Executive Committee placement enables GWC and RWSN to pursue their shared vision of a world where everyone has access to safely managed water.



“It’s an honor to be selected as a member of the Executive Committee of RWSN,” commented Lisa Mitchell, GWC’s Senior Director of Learning Services. “Through our involvement, I hope to support RWSN in our mutual goal of furthering capacity development and professionalization of the rural water sector.”





Lisa Mitchell teaching instructors at St. Paul's Technical School in Ghana

As members of the Executive Committee, Mitchell and Filskov will support the operational processes and decisions needed to keep the global water network properly sourced and running effectively. Mitchell has over 20 years of progressive experience designing and delivering training and supporting capacity strengthening initiatives in Latin America, Africa, and Asia.

Filskov, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives and Collective Impact at GWC, combines his research and development background at Grundfos with experience building partnerships at Water Mission to help merge innovative water technologies with humanitarian and development programs. As he stated: “Our appointment to the RWSN Executive Committee is not just a privilege; it’s an opportunity to leverage our collective expertise to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to safely managed water.”

This partnership highlights GWC’s focus on collaboration and RWSN’s core belief that people are at the heart of solving rural water supply challenges. It is also an important step forward in GWC’s goal to start a movement of leaders who will keep rural water sources safe and flowing for good. GWC is honored to partner with RWSN and excited to work together to solve the global water crisis.

About Global Water Center

Global Water Center believes everyone deserves access to safely managed water. We provide collaboration, innovation, and education to keep rural water sources safe and flowing for good. As the go-to resource for the rural water sector, our safe water education courses have reached people in 131 countries. In addition to education, we also use innovative technology to make water projects more effective and reliable. All of our efforts are rooted in collaboration with non-profits, governments, and other entities. Together, we are solving the global water crisis.

