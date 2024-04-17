Klickl International Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Revolutionizing Finance with Seamless Integration of Traditional Finance, Crypto, and Web 3.

UAE headquartered Klickl International, Klickl International Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Revolutionizing Finance with Seamless Integration of Traditional Finance, Cryptocurrency, and Web 3.

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klickl International, a forward-thinking provider of financial infrastructure based in Abu Dhabi, is pleased to announce its recent accomplishment of securing the Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market. This achievement highlights Klickl's dedication to tackling challenges across the Web3.0 and virtual asset landscape by developing an integrated financial platform that harmoniously blends traditional finance (TradFi) with the expanding realm of cryptocurrency.

Being founded in Abu Dhabi, Klickl strategically harnesses the emirate's progressive regulatory environment and dynamic economic backdrop. This strategic positioning enables Klickl to streamline processes, bridging the gap between traditional financial markets and the digital economy. Such an approach not only ensures smoother transitions and improved accessibility but also lays the groundwork for integrating the next one billion users into the Web3.0 ecosystem.

Klickl’s platform is uniquely designed to be destination-agnostic, operating under a decentralized global licensing scheme that empowers users across various jurisdictions. This innovative framework not only advances inclusivity in financial services but also makes a notable impact on the global virtual assets community, facilitating seamless exchanges across diverse financial domains.

Michael Zhao, CEO of Klickl, shared his vision: “Obtaining the FSP license from FSRA marks more than a regulatory milestone; it validates our vision to merge traditional finance and cryptocurrency seamlessly. Our deep-rooted presence in Abu Dhabi, renowned for its pioneering strides in financial innovation, has equipped us to pioneer solutions that anticipate and fulfill the diverse needs of today's global investors.”

He added, “We are grateful for the unwavering support of the Abu Dhabi Global Market and the FSRA. Their forward-thinking regulatory policies are indispensable in our quest to redefine financial infrastructure. As we move forward, Klickl is excited to continue breaking new ground, ensuring the digital economy is accessible, secure, and efficient for everyone.”

With this new licensing, Klickl is set to expand its operations, offering robust, secure, and compliant financial services that are designed to meet the needs of today’s dynamic financial landscape and tomorrow’s digital horizons.



Ivy Bai ivy.bai at klickl.com