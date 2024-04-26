ResProp Named Management Company at Eleven600 Apartments in Dallas, Texas
DALLAS, TEXAS, US, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for the beautiful Eleven600 Apartments in Dallas, Texas. Just north of the Dallas Arboretum, this complex has it all, offering residents easy access to I-635, close proximity to shopping centers and restaurants, and ample entertainment all around.
Built in 1981, Eleven600 boasts 216 modern units of one and two bedroom floor plans ranging from 800 to 1,000 square feet. Each unit offers granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, modern lighting, new wood style floors, wifi availability, electronic thermostat, high ceilings, large closets, and a patio or balcony. Select units also include amenity deck view, a washer and dryer, and even a fireplace. Amenities include a clubhouse with pool table, resort-style pool with sundeck, picnic area, sport court, playground, fitness center, laundry facilities, and off-street parking. The gated community also provides residents with on-site management, spanish speaking staff, and 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
Sitting just north of Dallas, Eleven600 is surrounded by endless experiences and opportunities for residents. Residents can enjoy some of the best shopping in the Southwest, from Galleria Dallas to downtown’s independent boutiques. A fast-growing light rail system, major highways, and busy airports connect Dallas and the surrounding Metroplex to the rest of Texas and beyond. Culture enthusiasts can visit the Dallas Arts District, which is home to the Nasher Sculpture Center, the Dallas Museum of Art, the Winspear Opera House, and more. Creatives may enjoy places like Old East Dallas and North Oak Cliff, where artistic pursuits abound. Dallas also offers some of the most diverse nightlife in Texas, from laid-back lounges to thumping night clubs.
“I am so excited to onboard Eleven600 in Dallas. This transformative renovation project promises to elevate community living with trendsetting interior designs, setting new standards for modernity and style. Resprop's Dallas debut signifies our commitment to community growth and engagement.” states Andrea Dickerson, DFW Regional Manager.
With the recent addition of Eleven600 Apartments to its growing portfolio, ResProp Management is proud to manage over 12,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. With quality management of Eleven600, ResProp Management is looking forward to contributing to the growth of this developing area of Texas. The company is committed to providing unwavering services on which residents can rely. As the neighboring areas develop, ResProp Management knows that Eleven600 Apartments will develop as well.
“Eleven600 helps bring ResProp’s platform to the Dallas Market. We are very proud of the successes in Fort Worth and hope to continue those accomplishments for ATX Acquisitions here in the Lake Highlands area. We were very impressed with the physical quality of the asset for its age, and hope to continue to grow with our partners throughout DFW” states Alex Pankow, Director of Business Development.
About ATX Acquisitions:
ATX Acquisitions was founded in 2021 by the owner of Avesta Real Estate Holdings, LLC (also known as InvestRes) and industry leaders with deep experience in multifamily real estate investment and management to pursue long-term hold, opportunistic, real estate investments. ATX Acquisitions specializes in the acquisition properties that are well positioned to benefit from three key marketing forces: technological innovation, high growth markets, high and persistent inflation.
About ResProp Management:
Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.
