First Round of Dig Deep VT Checks Issued to Vermont Farmers Today

Center for an Agricultural Economy is also offering no-interest loans up to $15K through the Vermont Farm Fund

Montpelier, VT - In a pivotal move to address the pressing needs of Vermont's agricultural community, 32 farmers across the state are set to receive vital micro-grants this week through the all-volunteer Dig Deep VT initiative, focusing on providing much needed resources for farmers hardest hit by devastating weather the past eight months, including new no-interest loans from the Center for an Agriculture Economy.

At a press conference at the statehouse in Montpelier this morning, Dig Deep campaign organizers emphasized the importance of this fundraising effort. “The urgency surrounding the need for feed and access to fields for spring planting has reached critical levels,” emphasized Jackie Folsom, President of the Vermont Farm Bureau. "Every dollar makes a difference now.”

Initiated in late January, the campaign, organized and supported by the Vermont Association of Broadcasters, Vermont Credit Unions, and Vermont Ski Resorts, underscores the gravity of the situation. "The need is staggering," added Folsom.

Drawing from comprehensive data from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets on flood damage sustained in 2023, compounded by the relentless impact of severe weather patterns, every facet of the Vermont farm economy has been adversely impacted. Entire growing seasons’ products have been lost, with crops, produce, feed hay, plants, and forage fields suffering damage extending into Fall 2024 and beyond.

Thanks to the instrumental support of GIVIO and the backing of many Vermont and national companies, Dig Deep VT aims to support Vermont family farms through individual farm micro-grants. The grants announced today, ranging from $200 to $1800, will help modestly to plant new crops, buy groceries, feed livestock - ensuring vital support through late July.

"While the road ahead for our farmers remains daunting, we drew inspiration from the high-impact response seen in initiatives like NOFA and the Vermont Community Fund this summer and fall," remarked Joe Bergeron of the Vermont Association of Credit Unions (VACU).

Anson Tebbetts, Secretary of Agriculture, Food & Markets, has reiterated the critical importance of every dollar contributed, reaffirming the collective mission to assist Vermont's agricultural community in this time of need.

“Vermonters recognize the crucial role our farmers and food producers fill,” said Tebbetts. “Not only do they feed us, but they are vital to our economy and our rural communities. Every farm carries on the heritage of farming in Vermont. The Dig Deep campaign recognizes this. We will work hard to support our farmers through this grassroots effort. Thank you to all who have donated to this campaign and who will do so before the campaign ends on July 1.”

For those requiring immediate assistance beyond the scope of what fundraising may bring, the Center for an Agricultural Economy (CAE) has a no-interest loan program through its revolving fund. Emergency loans of up to $15K are available through the Vermont Farm Fund at CAE. "Our commitment to supporting farmers extends beyond immediate relief, empowering them to navigate through these challenging times," affirmed CAE Executive Director Jon Ramsay.

To apply for this program visit https://www.vtfarmfund.org/emergency-loan.

To support local family farms in your county or statewide, please visit DigDeepVT.com.

If you are a business interested in partnering with the Dig Deep Campaign, please contact Roberta MacDonald at rpilkmacdonald@gmail.com or Bob Schiers at bob.schiers@raspr.com

