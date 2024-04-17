Important step towards the standardization of Permafrost monitoring

This new Chapter was developed by the Task Team on Permafrost of the Advisory Group on the Global Cryosphere Watch (AG-GCW), within the framework of the WMO Integrated Global Observing System (WIGOS) – Measurements. This achievement was made possible through collaboration with experts from GCOS, Global Network Terrestrial – Permafrost (GTN-P), and the International Permafrost Association (IPA).

At the opening of the INFCOM-3 session, the WMO Deputy Secretary General emphasized that “The degradation of permafrost is probably the largest negative feedback in the atmosphere, with significant, yet, not fully understood consequences of the increasing amount of carbon in the atmosphere; The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reported that the Arctic and boreal permafrost contain almost twice the carbon that is in the atmosphere today. The thawing of permafrost will likely lead to the largest irreversible process influencing climate warming and it will have broad consequences in terms of impacts on the water cycle and the need to strengthen national multi-hazard early warning systems.“ The newly approved chapter is the first internationally coordinated guide for the measurement of GCOS Permafrost ECV variables. These variables include permafrost temperature, active layer thickness, and rock glacier velocity. The guide covers common observation methods, the instrumentation used, the required configuration, and the relevant data reporting aspects. This guide will increase global standardization of permafrost observations and access to harmonized data to advance necessary scientific research, including supporting the implementation of other WMO flagship initiatives such as the Global Greenhouse Gas Watch (G3W).

