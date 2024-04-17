Klean Industries and Reoil Expand their Relationship and Collaborate on Klean Loop to Solve the End-of-Life Tyre Crisis

Klean Industries Modular Technology for End-of-Life Tyre Pyrolysis Recycling System Klean Industries Boardman's end-of-life tire recycling & recovered carbon black site.

Klean and Reoil Expand their Relationship and Collaborate on Klean Loop™ to Solve the End-of-Life Tire Crisis with the Blockchain Track & Trace solution.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klean Industries Inc ("Klean"), a leading manufacturer of tire pyrolysis equipment that designs and builds pyrolysis projects to process hydrocarbon-based waste such as end-of-life tyres, is pleased to announce that Klean and Reoil Ltd. are continuing their long-term partnership and joining forces to develop additional projects jointly.Klean and Reoil have agreed to implement Klean Loop™, a tracking and identification technology developed by Klean and its partners based on artificial intelligence, at a world-class reference plant in Bukowno, Poland. Integrating Klean Loop™ will significantly improve all aspects and transparency of the end-of-life tires ("ELT") recycling process. Klean Loop™ simplifies ESG reporting for all downstream and upstream parties, including CO2 impact/offset measurement in each part of the entire chain. Klean Loop™ will set a new standard for closed-loop circularity while adding value to recovered products.Reoil has developed the most cost-effective and sustainable industrial solutions for end-of-life tires in the world based on its own long-standing research, development, and commercial activities. An important milestone on this path of success has been the very fruitful time of the partnership with Klean Industries, which will continue.Reoil uses patented tire pyrolysis technology and is one of the few projects in the marketplace to be highly profitable. Klean Industries has been in the waste processing business since 2005 and has specialized in developing tire pyrolysis technology and tire pyrolysis projects for nearly two decades, backed by the KleanTeam of specialists who have been designing and manufacturing advanced thermal processing equipment on a commercial scale since the 1980s. We were the first to demonstrate full-scale production capabilities and multi-year profitability in this industry. Our current expansion to triple our production capacity is a testament to the effectiveness and value of our process. And now, with the addition of KleanLoop™, we will be even more able to deliver on the promise of closed loop and transparency in this important industry.”, commented Michal Mikuśkiewicz, founder of Reoil Ltd.“The decision to implement the Klean Loop™ on such a prominent and commercially proven project in the ELT space is a monumental milestone for the platform. I am proud of what the Team has achieved, and this journey has only just begun. This platform will radically help in reaching the goals for true circularity within product lifecycles.”, said Anders Bergman, President of European Operations and Head of the Klean Loop™ at Klean Industries Inc.“Both Reoil and Klean have been the first movers in the tire pyrolysis space to specialize in the production of high-quality recovered carbon blacks. Together we built a new industry with a proven platform that sets us apart from any others regarding options for end-of-life tire management. Our approach to industrial circularity is unmatched and now is the time for us to leverage our success and build upon the achievements that have put us in a leadership position. Our know-how and portfolio of technologies combined with our tenacity for solving some of the toughest challenges are evident in our commercial-scale accomplishments. Our company’s ethos is aligned, and we see a great future of positive change ahead of us. Together we will create 100% circularity in the tire industry.”, explained Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.About ReoilUsing its continuous tire pyrolysis process, Reoil has been operating since 2015. In the following years, the technology was improved to complete process continuity in 2019, and in 2020, Reoil achieved a positive financial result. In 2023, Reoil reached revenues of more than €12 million with an EBITDA of €5.8 million, allowing it to finance ongoing development and prepare for investment in a second plant (engineering, permits, site preparation) without involving external investors.In 2020, Reoil purchased an 11-hectare site on which a new plant with an additional capacity of up to 60,000 tons of ELT, which is being developed in cooperation with Zeppelin Systems G.m.b.H., will be implemented starting in 2024.About Klean IndustriesKlean Industries ("Klean") provides best-in-class technologies and solutions in the waste-to-value industry. Our international team of award-winning experts has decades of experience in designing, engineering, and manufacturing top-quality equipment to convert waste streams into valuable energy and resources. Our unique products and services are the result of combined expertise in recycling design, resource recovery, waste management, and energy generation projects. Our global project management experience secures schedules and budgets, enabling projects to be completed in less time and at a lower cost.Klean uses proprietary technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce premium fuels, recovered carbon, and green hydrogen from a variety of feedstocks. Our know-how and technical skills provide specialization in building projects using advanced thermal technologies such as pyrolysis, gasification, and carbonization that convert waste tires, plastic waste, and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable commodities, and new clean-tech jobs. We are creating a symbiosis between waste, resources, and energy. Klean Industries is the link between a low-carbon, closed-loop economy and the goal of zero waste to landfill.For more information, visit www.kleanindustries.com *** LinkedIn ~ www.linkedin.com/companies/KleanIndustries *** YouTube ~ www.youtube.com/KleanIndustries *** Facebook ~ www.facebook.com/KleanIndustries *** Instagram ~ www.instagram.com/KleanIndustries *** Twitter ~ www.twitter.com/KleanIndustries HEADQUARTERSKlean Industries Inc.Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St,Vancouver, BC,Canada, V7Y1B3(T) +1.604.637.9609(T) +1.866.302.5928(F) +1.604.637.9609

