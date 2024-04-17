Stand By Me Foundation Appoints Olympic Champion Anthony Ervin as President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stand By Me Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing all facets of swimming, is proud to announce the appointment of four-time Olympic medalist Anthony Ervin as its President.

Founded in 2012 by international swim coaches David Marsh and Marc Huberty and Olympian Rowdy Gaines, the Stand By Me Foundation is dedicated to fostering the growth of swimmers at all stages of their careers and providing access to swimming, regardless of skill level or background.

"Having experienced the journey from a novice swimmer to an Olympic champion, I understand the challenges and rewards of this sport. My goal is to ensure that everyone who loves the water gets the opportunity to explore their potential," said Anthony Ervin.

Two new members will join Ervin on the board: Fleur Sohtz, a native New Yorker former collegiate and current ultra-marathon swimmer with a background in global marketing, and Christopher Harris, a former Columbia University swimmer and investment banker with over 20 years of experience in financial services.

At its core, the Stand By Me Foundation focuses on:

Swim Scholarships: The initiative offers swim scholarships to eliminate financial barriers and promote inclusivity in the sport of swimming. This support extends from beginners to Olympic hopefuls, ensuring everyone can pursue their swimming aspirations without financial constraints.

Swim Education Programs: The board, consisting of top coaches and Olympic swimmers, has designed and will deliver comprehensive educational programs covering a wide range of topics from water safety to competitive swimming techniques.

Urban Swimming Access: The foundation aims to collaborate with the City, State, and private sector to enhance swimming access in urban centers.

"Growing up in Jersey City, I saw firsthand the lack of swim facilities in the tri-state area. The Stand By Me Foundation's mission to address this issue head-on is a testament to their commitment to ensuring everyone has a fair shot at pursuing their swimming dreams," said Dare Rose, a beneficiary of the foundation's scholarship program and Olympic hopeful.

The Foundation is committed to increasing access to quality swimming facilities in NYC and the tri-state area. This announcement aligns with Governor Kathy Hochul's NY SWIMS initiative, which aims to build municipal pools and improve swimming instruction, connecting New Yorkers to water. The Foundation believes that public-private partnerships will boost the success of NY SWIMS and other similar initiatives, furthering their vision of swimming for all.

"I am thrilled to see the partnership with Stand By Me Foundation. I hope to see more Olympic hopefuls emerge from New York and New Jersey," said Jack Alexy, a beneficiary of the foundation's scholarship program and Olympic hopeful.

About Stand By Me Foundation

The Stand By Me Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Olympians and experienced swim coaches. We are dedicated to nurturing all aspects of swimming, from promoting learn-to-swim programs to supporting competitive and recreational swimming. We offer financial assistance to swimmers at all levels, organize regular swim clinics, and advocate for expanded pool access. Our ultimate goal is to make swimming accessible to everyone, regardless of skill level or background. To learn more, please visit www.standbymeswimmingfoundation.org.