$1 Billion Giveaway of blēo, an AI Wearable Built for Longevity
blēo is the first wearable to harness the power of AI and refine millions of unique longevity signals into personalized guidance and coaching.
Through The Longevity AI app, blēo applies and demystifies the latest in longevity science to provide actionable insights.
Longr, the consumer longevity platform company, is giving away $1bn worth of blēo, the first AI wearable for longevity, typically retailing at $149.99.
Longr was created to give access to longevity to the billions, not just the billionaires. Our commitment to gifting $1 billion worth of blēo devices is a testament to that vision.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- blēo is the first wearable to harness the power of AI and refine millions of unique longevity signals into actionable personal guidance.
— Richard Skaife, CEO and Co-Founder
blēo monitors key longevity signals including: blood pressure, skin temperature, HRV, SpO2, menstrual cycles, sleep, activity, and heart rate.
Users can connect their band to The Longevity AI for a lifetime of free longevity coaching. The AI system provides a constant read on the pulse of your health and longevity, providing personal guidance and insights from a pool of scientifically validated longevity research, and proprietary data.
blēo lives with you throughout the day; it's comfortable to wear even while sleeping, IP68 waterproof, and lasts up to 10 days between charges.
Longr believes that AI will enable the quest for longevity and that a truly connected user will gain the most significant longevity benefits.
Richard Skaife, CEO and Co-Founder of Longr, said:
“Longr was created to give access to longevity to the billions, not just the billionaires. Our commitment to providing $1 billion worth of blēo devices to millions of people worldwide is a testament to that vision.”
He added:
“Once your blēo is connected to our AI, it monitors key health signals for longevity. The Longevity AI provides meaningful and actionable advice, giving all users an experience akin to visiting a longevity clinic.”
The AI within The Longevity AI goes beyond merely tracking longevity signals. For example, it provides personalized dietary guidance, with nutrition playing a significant role in your longevity. Users can photograph their meals to instantly understand the nutritional makeup of their plate, manage their intake, and receive recommendations for a longevity-focused diet — all through a personal food diary.
The giveaway distribution program will commence in late May 2024 in the United States and will expand to Europe and other markets over the next two years.
blēo has recruited a number of leading media partners and health influencers to give away the devices, and also bring awareness about longevity, AI, and blēo.
- Those who wish to access the blēo distribution program can pre-register at www.bleo.ai.
- The beta for The Longevity AI is now closed. For early access to the mobile version that connects to blēo, sign up at www.thelongevity.ai.
- Partners who wish to distribute blēo to their audience can email bleo@longr.io to apply to join the program.
- For media inquiries, please contact Toby Sorabjee at toby@longr.io
About Longr
Longr is an ecosystem platform company focused on bringing access to longevity. It sits at the intersection of AI and longevity science. For more information visit www.longr.io/.
