Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,936 in the last 365 days.

$1 Billion Giveaway of blēo, an AI Wearable Built for Longevity

blēo device with phone presenting personalized AI health insights

blēo is the first wearable to harness the power of AI and refine millions of unique longevity signals into personalized guidance and coaching.

Three phones showing The Longevity AI app

Through The Longevity AI app, blēo applies and demystifies the latest in longevity science to provide actionable insights.

The three different colours of bleo presented in a lineup

The $1 billion blēo giveaway program will begin in late May 2024 in the United States and will expand to Europe and other markets over the next two years.

Longr, the consumer longevity platform company, is giving away $1bn worth of blēo, the first AI wearable for longevity, typically retailing at $149.99.

Longr was created to give access to longevity to the billions, not just the billionaires. Our commitment to gifting $1 billion worth of blēo devices is a testament to that vision.”
— Richard Skaife, CEO and Co-Founder
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- blēo is the first wearable to harness the power of AI and refine millions of unique longevity signals into actionable personal guidance.

blēo monitors key longevity signals including: blood pressure, skin temperature, HRV, SpO2, menstrual cycles, sleep, activity, and heart rate.

Users can connect their band to The Longevity AI for a lifetime of free longevity coaching. The AI system provides a constant read on the pulse of your health and longevity, providing personal guidance and insights from a pool of scientifically validated longevity research, and proprietary data.

blēo lives with you throughout the day; it's comfortable to wear even while sleeping, IP68 waterproof, and lasts up to 10 days between charges.

Longr believes that AI will enable the quest for longevity and that a truly connected user will gain the most significant longevity benefits.

Richard Skaife, CEO and Co-Founder of Longr, said:

“Longr was created to give access to longevity to the billions, not just the billionaires. Our commitment to providing $1 billion worth of blēo devices to millions of people worldwide is a testament to that vision.”

He added:

“Once your blēo is connected to our AI, it monitors key health signals for longevity. The Longevity AI provides meaningful and actionable advice, giving all users an experience akin to visiting a longevity clinic.”

The AI within The Longevity AI goes beyond merely tracking longevity signals. For example, it provides personalized dietary guidance, with nutrition playing a significant role in your longevity. Users can photograph their meals to instantly understand the nutritional makeup of their plate, manage their intake, and receive recommendations for a longevity-focused diet — all through a personal food diary.

The giveaway distribution program will commence in late May 2024 in the United States and will expand to Europe and other markets over the next two years.

blēo has recruited a number of leading media partners and health influencers to give away the devices, and also bring awareness about longevity, AI, and blēo.

- Those who wish to access the blēo distribution program can pre-register at www.bleo.ai.

- The beta for The Longevity AI is now closed. For early access to the mobile version that connects to blēo, sign up at www.thelongevity.ai.

- Partners who wish to distribute blēo to their audience can email bleo@longr.io to apply to join the program.

- For media inquiries, please contact Toby Sorabjee at toby@longr.io

About Longr

Longr is an ecosystem platform company focused on bringing access to longevity. It sits at the intersection of AI and longevity science. For more information visit www.longr.io/.

--

Toby Sorabjee
Chief Operating Officer, Longr
toby@longr.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

$1 Billion Giveaway of blēo, an AI Wearable Built for Longevity

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more