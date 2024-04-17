Iowa Attorney General’s Office Announces Grant Opportunity to Provide Sexual Assault Services in Southeast Iowa

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that the Victim Services Support Program is releasing a competitive grant opportunity to provide comprehensive sexual assault services in southeast Iowa.

Following the University of Iowa’s closure of the Rape Victim Advocacy Program, the Iowa Attorney General’s office is making grant funds available through a competitive grant application to ensure the best services possible are provided to support victims. The office is seeking applications from qualified organizations to serve sexual assault victims in the following Iowa counties: Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Johnson, Lee, Van Buren, and Washington.

Grant Details:

Estimated annual funding: Up to $401,536 (through a combination of federal and state victim services funding).

Grant application release date: April 30, 2024. Applications and instructions will be available on the Iowa Attorney General’s website at https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-crime-victims/grants.

Application deadline: May 31, 2024.

Grant cycle: October 1, 2024 - September 30, 2026.

Eligibility:

All applicants must be registered in Iowa Grants for Victim Services. Registration information and instructions can be found at https://iowagvs.intelligrants.com/IGXLogin/Index?ReturnTo=%2FDashboard. Organizations that are not currently registered must follow the “New User? Register Here!” link.

Contact Lori Miller, VSS Administrator, with any questions at (515) 725-4130 or lori.miller@ag.iowa.gov.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov