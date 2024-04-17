Inclusive dialogue to improve Serbia’s election conditions must continue despite political differences, international human rights office ODIHR says

BELGRADE, 17 April 2024 – The readiness of Serbia’s political parties to discuss improvements to the election process has been encouraging, but meaningful dialogue and a deeper commitment to resolve existing differences are still needed, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said today.

“It has been good to see efforts in recent weeks moving towards finding ways of implementing our recommendations,” said ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci. “But it is important that the commitment expressed across the political spectrum to work on implementing our recommendations is not derailed by outstanding political issues, ensuring that the rules and practices concerning democratic elections receive broad support. An inclusive and transparent process is necessary to ensure positive outcomes that will benefit the Serbian people now and in the future.”

During his two-day visit to Belgrade this week, Mecacci held meetings with President Aleksandar Vučić, Parliamentary Speaker Ana Brnabić, Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić, and Prime-Minister designate Miloš Vučević, as well as representatives of the ruling party and the opposition, the Republic Election Commission, and civil society.

Ahead of the forthcoming local elections in Belgrade, Mecacci emphasised the importance of impartial international observation to build confidence among voters in the election process and serve as a deterrent against potential abuses of power, helping to reassure the general public and political parties in opposition that an additional level of scrutiny is in place. Inviting independent election observers demonstrates the government’s commitment to democratic standards and shows that these are actively enforced.

ODIHR is planning to open an election observation mission for the 2 June Belgrade elections on 29 April. The mission will include a team of experts and long-term observers, as well as short-term observers who will arrive shortly before election day.