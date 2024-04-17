Gov. Lujan Grisham announces special session starting July 18 

SANTA FE — Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she will call the New Mexico Legislature into a special session on Thursday, July 18 to take up additional public safety protections that New Mexicans demand.

Gov. Lujan Grisham said she decided to convene a special session to allow lawmakers to finish what they started during the 30-day session. Based on discussions with legislative leadership, the governor anticipates that the special session will be completed within several days.

“While we made some progress toward a safer New Mexico during the 30-day day session, we agree that we must do more,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “The special session in July will enable us to deliver additional statutory changes that reduce the danger and risk New Mexico communities face every day. The best proposals for making our state safer will be under consideration, and I welcome input from my colleagues in the legislature.”

The July 2024 special session will be the fifth special session of the legislature during Gov. Lujan Grisham’s tenure as governor.