AAFA Celebrates Integrity and Impact with the 2024 American Image Awards
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) hosted the 2024 AAFA American Image Awards last evening at the iconic Gotham Hall in midtown Manhattan - constructed in 1924 and celebrating its 100th year of history in NYC. Emceed by the host of Boston Globe Today, Segun Oduolowu, the gala honored leaders and advocates across the apparel and footwear industries. The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Foundation is the event’s longstanding charitable beneficiary.
(L-R) Stephen Lamar, Allan Ellinger, Danilo Amoretty, Federica Marchionni, Lizanne Kindler, Wes Gordon, Segun Oduolowu, Gabrielle Ferrara, and Steven Kolb onstage during the 2024 AAFA American Image Awards at Gotham Hall. Photo credit Slaven Vlasic for Getty Images.
Danilo Amoretty, Senior Vice President of Global Product Supply and Operations at Carhartt, Inc., accepts the 2024 Company of the Year honor. Photo credit Slaven Vlasic for Getty Images.
The AAFA American Image Awards honorees included Lizanne Kindler, Executive Chair & CEO, KnitWell Group, as Person of the Year; Carhartt, Inc. as Company of the Year, accepted by Danilo Amoretty, Senior Vice President of Global Product Supply and Operations; Wes Gordon, Creative Director, Carolina Herrera, as Designer of the Year; Global Fashion Agenda, accepted by CEO, Federica Marchionni, as Eco-Steward of the Year; and Allan Ellinger, Senior Managing Partner, MMG Advisors, as Trailblazer.
Delivering touching remarks as they accepted their statuette, Eco-Steward, Frederica Marchionni spoke of the American dream being alive and well and inspiring all to strive to achieve their highest aspirations. Trailblazer, Allan Ellinger, shared his belief in the power of doing good and offered tremendous hope for our collective future. Designer of the Year, Wes Gordon, inspired all to see the power of creating beautiful things as being truly life changing, not only for himself and his team, but for his clients the world over. Danilo Amoretty accepted Carhartt’s honor as Company of the Year, which comes as the iconic brand celebrates 135 years; he spoke about one of the company’s core values — to “Respect the Past, While Walking Bravely Into the Future” — as the company continues to redefine the limits of workwear through its commitment to quality gear with enduring value, and the development of sustainable practices to protect our planet for future generations.
Finally, Person of the Year, Lizanne Kindler, was moved to emotion as she shared the inspiration she finds in those around her – family, colleagues, and customers. Other impactful moments included remarks from both AAFA and CFDA leadership, Stephen Lamar and Steven Kolb, with a mutual glowing salute to the impact the eight years of partnership and the far-reaching impacts. Katie Ioanilli of Ralph Lauren welcomed Ferrara Manufacturing’s Chief Operating Officer, Gabrielle Ferrara who shared the success Ferrara Manufacturing - a past recipient of CFDA foundation funds that have been raised by this event - has had in manufacturing locally in the newly built manufacturing facility where the U.S. Olympic uniforms, many of Ralph Lauren’s top tier product, and military uniforms are currently being made.
“Tonight is a powerful reminder of the positive change that individuals can steer. We are reminded that we can and should draw collective strength from our individual diversity and that we are making incredible strides as an industry as we support manufacturing, foster new talent, and train the next generation,” said Steve Lamar, president and CEO, AAFA. “Over the years ahead, I look forward to even stronger partnerships as we fashion new extended producer responsibility mechanisms, negotiate smart trade programs, and scale circular solutions.”
“It was an honor to celebrate our eighth year of partnership, to spotlight five such unique award recipients, and to showcase the impact of our recent scholarships. The American Image Awards are an outstanding event and always a great night to reflect on the opportunities we’ve created together in partnership with the AAFA leadership,” said Steven Kolb, CEO, CFDA.
Before the program began, the red carpet stirred with excitement as fashion executives, designers, and various luminaries gathered to celebrate the evening's honorees. Among the designers were Cynthia Rowley, Todd Snyder, Michelle Ochs, Evan Hirsch, and Dr. D’Wayne Edwards. Other VIP guests included Indre Rockefeller – founder of The Circularity Project, journalist Belle Bakst, journalist Tijana Ibrahimovic, journalist Charlii Sebunya, influencer Joshua Kamei, influencer Charlotte Groenveld, chef Brad Willits, and actor David Granados.
“For more than four decades, the American Image Awards has not only recognized our industry’s finest leaders and companies, but it has served as a pathway where challenges and opportunities intersect. We are a community, a collective, global in our reach and full of talent – and together we can foster such a bright future,” said Josue Solano, AAFA chair and CEO of BBC International.
Images from the AAFA American Image Awards are available from Getty Images. (photo credit Slaven Vlasic for Getty Images.)
ABOUT THE AMERICAN APPAREL & FOOTWEAR ASSOCIATION
The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) is is the national trade association representing apparel, footwear and other sewn products companies, and their suppliers, which compete in the global market. Representing more than 1,000 world famous name brands, AAFA is the trusted public policy and political voice of the apparel and footwear industry, its management, and shareholders, its more than 3.2 million U.S. workers, and its contribution of $490 billion in annual U.S. retail sales. AAFA drives progress on three key priorities: Brand Protection; Supply Chain & Sourcing; and Trade, Logistics, & Manufacturing. AAFA approaches this work through the lens of purpose-driven leadership in a manner that supports each member’s ability to build and sustain inclusive and diverse cultures, meet and advance ESG goals, and draw upon the latest technology.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN IMAGE AWARDS
Owned and operated by AAFA for nearly 50 years, AAFA’s American Image Awards has been honoring those who have exemplified leadership, excellence, and outstanding achievement in all sectors of the apparel and footwear industry.
ABOUT THE CFDA FOUNDATION
The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association, whose membership consists of America’s foremost apparel, jewelry, and accessory designers. The CFDA Foundation is a separate not-for-profit organization, which was created to raise funds for charity and industry activities. Through innovative partnerships with brands, retailers, and CFDA designers, the Foundation is able to leverage fashion and effectively generate awareness and funds for these charitable causes.
