HPI ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF PRO SERV, CREATING NEW SINGLE-SOURCE SOLUTION FOR POWER AND POWER PRODUCTION SECTOR
Customers will benefit from the expanded capabilities in multiple ways.”HOUSTON, TX, US, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOUSTON, Texas – HPI LLC, a leading provider of mechanical and field services for turbine maintenance and operation, announced it has acquired boiler maintenance and repair specialist Pro Serv Industrial Contractors. This new synergy will create a single-source solution for the power and power production sector.
With this transaction, the combined company will not only be able provide the fullest possible range of rotating equipment solutions for electricity generation, but also steam turbine technologies and services aimed at combined cycle power plants. Hal Pontez, founder and owner of HPI, said that “customers will benefit from the expanded capabilities in multiple ways.”
“This really does make us a ‘one-stop shop.’” he explained. “Customers will no longer have to rely on multiple vendors for power plant and boiler projects, whether it is maintenance, equipment overhauls, or installation. That translates to more efficiency and faster project turnarounds.”
Pro Serv is excited about becoming a part of HPI’s dynamic team. It looks forward to becoming an integral component in HPI’s full-service capabilities, as their new portfolio will finally give their clients the value-added solution that previously was only talked about.
About HPI
HPI is an international rotating equipment solutions company whose core lines of business include procurement, operations & maintenance and maintenance, repair & overhaul. We provide a range of maintenance management, specifically as it relates to industrial diesel, gas & steam turbine overhaul, as well as repair and field services. Our services provide customers with custom solutions that reduce lifecycle costs of diesel, gas, and steam turbines utilized in oil & gas, specialty chemical, and power generation.
About Pro Serv
Pro Serv Industrial Contractors LLC has been providing mechanical construction and maintenance services to the power industry since 1999. Capabilities include power and process piping, power boiler maintenance, boiler grate maintenance, fuel handling systems, ash handling systems, equipment installation, insulation installation, HRSG erection, structural steel erection, equipment foundations, underground fire protection, and plant utility piping.
