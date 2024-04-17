NATIONAL SECURITY AND CIVIL SPACE LEADER JANET KARIKA JOINS ALL POINTS ADVISORY BOARD

All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points) is proud to announce that Janet Karika, former NASA Chief of Staff, has joined their Advisory Board.

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points), a leading solutions provider serving the space and defense industry, is proud to announce that Janet Karika, former NASA Chief of Staff, has joined their Advisory Board. In her new role, Ms. Karika will work closely with All Points’ leadership team to help shape and advance the company’s growth strategy and customer relationships while advising on the launch of Space Prep, All Points’ burgeoning launch support service program.

As NASA’s Chief of Staff, Ms. Karika provided oversight for the Agency, orchestrating activities for NASA’s ten Centers and their facilities across the U.S. and was responsible for coordinating the management and execution of missions, programs, initiatives, and policies in critical areas of concern. In addition to ensuring the $25B Agency’s strategic goals and objectives were achieved, Ms. Karika was directly involved in NASA’s initiatives, including the renewed push to return U.S. astronauts to the Moon, the creation of the Artemis Accords, and the re-establishment of the National Space Council.

Karika, who holds a B.S. and M.S. in Mechanical Engineering with an emphasis in ultra-high temperature composites used in space systems, has supported national security and civil space missions throughout her career in the U.S. Air Force and at NASA, making her guidance a vital asset to All Points Space Prep initiative. With her extensive knowledge of space transportation, she supported numerous NASA Launch Services organizations, and as the Director for Launch Programs for the Air Force Executive Office for Space, Ms. Karika oversaw the transition from the Titan II, Delta II, and Titan IV heritage launch programs to the National Security Space Launch Program’s Atlas V and Delta IV programs.

“Janet’s extensive knowledge of the civil space industry and, specifically, launch services will propel All Points and help shape Space Prep to better serve NASA, the U.S. Space Force, and the international civil space community,” said Phil Monkress, All Points CEO. “We are excited to have her on our team; her guidance will be invaluable.”

All Points’ Space Prep program provides all launch support services and infrastructure necessary to move a spacecraft from the factory to the launch pad. Their new multi-user facility, coming to the Kennedy Space Center region and targeted to open by December 2026, will include an integrated package of Spacecraft Processing Centers and Spaceport Logistics/Centers.

About All Points Logistics

For 27 years, All Points has been a leading solutions provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers, now with operations in 26 states across the USA. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission critical domains, such as space, defense, and cyber. In 2021, All Points developed Space Prep to focus exclusively on space launch infrastructure-as-a-service. Our dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in payload processing, integrated logistics, modeling and simulation, and other technical specialties. For more information, visit AllPointsLLC.com or SpacePrep.com.

