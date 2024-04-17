Disney Set to Invest $1.9 Billion in New Theme Park and Lodging Experiences in California

Published: Apr 17, 2024

THE HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement following last night’s unanimous vote by the Anaheim City Council in favor of the Walt Disney Company’s $1.9 billion DisneylandForward plan, with the final vote set to take place on May 7th:

“Disney is making it clear that California is its home because we provide the welcoming and supportive environment where businesses want to expand and create more jobs. We look forward to cultivating more Disney magic and building opportunities for all as this investment drives billions of dollars in revenue for our state and local communities.”

DisneylandForward is estimated to generate $1.9 Billion in economic output and create over 7,800 jobs over four years through new construction in California. Annually, the plan will generate $508 million and employ over 3,600 workers through operation.

Last year, Governor Newsom met with Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, celebrated Disneyland’s first-ever pride night, and received a briefing on the DisneylandForward plan and their investment in the region for decades to come.

In May 2023, Governor Newsom praised the Walt Disney Company’s decision to keep good-paying jobs in California instead of building a nearly $1 billion office complex in Florida.

California’s economy is the 5th largest economy in the world. California, which has the most equitable tax system in the entire country, is #1 in the nation for new business starts, #1 for access to venture capital funding, and #1 for tourism spending.

