Extension of e-Channel service to eligible Portuguese passport and Singaporean passport holders

MACAU, April 17 - In alignment with the SAR Government’s “One Centre, One Platform, One Base” strategic positions, the Public Security Police Force continues to improve immigration control and promote clearance facilitation at various checkpoints in Macao, providing more convenient and efficient clearance services to the general public and visitors. With the support and co-operation of the relevant departments such as the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macau and the Identification Services Bureau, our Force has implemented a number of software and hardware upgrades to the e-Channels and also introduced new technologies such as the QR code for clearance and the use of iris instead of fingerprints for identity verification, effectively shortening the waiting time for clearance and enhancing clearance efficiency at various checkpoints in Macao.

In order to make more effective use of the e-Channels and to enhance the clearance experience of foreign visitors, with effect from 19 April, our Force again extends the categories of eligible groups by allowing foreign visitors holding Portuguese and Singaporean passport to use the conventional two-gate e-Channels at the various Macao checkpoints upon registration.

Individuals with Portuguese or Singaporean nationalities aged 11 or above can use the e-Channels to enter and exit Macao conveniently upon registration. Applicants are required to complete the registration formalities in person at the registration locations (see note) with their valid passports.



Our Force will maintain close communications with the relevant departments, sustainably extend the categories of eligible groups for using e-Channels, actively enhance the facilitation for the flow of people, and help boost the new development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Note:

Passports of the registrants must be valid for no less than 90 days. Minors aged 11 to 17 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and produce the birth certificate of the registrant and the identity document of the parent or guardian for registration. (If accompanied by a guardian, the proof of legal relationship should also be provided.) All visitors can still use the traditional counters for immigration clearance no matter they have completed the registration formalities or not. Locations and time for registration