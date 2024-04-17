DiGennaro Communications Launches Partnership With Marketing Veteran Jon Bond

New Marketing to Marketers (M2M®) Offering Evolves Agency into Creative Brand Building and Strategic Consulting for Marketing Organizations



NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiGennaro Communications (DGC), the leading independent B2B strategic communications agency serving the media, marketing, technology and entertainment sectors, today announced a partnership with marketing industry veteran Jon Bond, who joins forces with DGC Founder and CEO Samantha DiGennaro to expand DGC’s proprietary Marketing to Marketers offering (M2M®) to help CMOs, CROs, Founders, CEOs and company leaders build enterprise and personal brands in support of business growth. The recently launched M2M offering means Bond, DiGennaro and the DGC team are moving beyond strategic communications to deliver impactful business-to-business creative brand building, marketing and advertising programs that help organizations reach even more relevant results. DiGennaro and Bond will also offer strategic consultative services tied specifically to business growth and transformation.

With over 18 years helping some of the most successful companies execute high-impact communications strategies, DGC recently launched M2M® to help businesses with everything from sales support and multi-media content creation to digital marketing and experiential. Through M2M®, DGC supports CROs in growing their advertising business; CMOs in building their executive profiles within the ad/media ecosystem; CEOs and Founders in driving business value and organizational transformation as they launch new offerings, enter new verticals, plan a strategic exit strategy, and much more.

“Marketers are highly sophisticated and know every trick in the book. That’s why spray and pray just won’t cut it. To get in front of key audiences, you need to employ nuanced and intentional strategies that show off the power of your brand,” said Bond. “With this new program, I’m eager to partner with Sam and DGC, which represent the gold standard of marketing industry PR, to help marketers reach relevant results.”

“I’ve respected Jon’s entrepreneurship and creativity for ages and, although we’ve worked together in different ways through the years, I’m thrilled to ‘officially’ welcome Jon to the DGC family as he joins me in spearheading our new M2M initiative,” said DiGennaro. “With such a brilliant mind and deep hands-on experience creating world-class marketing and advertising campaigns, Jon is an invaluable partner to DGC as our offering continues to evolve to stay two steps ahead of our ever-changing industry.”

Since founding his first agency Kirshenbaum & Bond in 1987, Bond has become one of the advertising and marketing industry's most recognized thought leaders and entrepreneurs. He has developed and led several significant companies over his 35-year career, including KBP, The Media Kitchen, White Ops and The Shipyard, among many others. Bond also was a mastermind behind key marketing concepts such as guerrilla marketing and retail pop-up marketing.

Proudly and fiercely independent, DGC is an award-winning, woman-owned agency with a dynamic and diverse team of specialized B2B consultants, communicators, connectors and creators. DGC’s team is driven by strategic creativity, grounded in data and fueled by innovation. We build trust through transparent collaboration and relevant results. As storytellers, we challenge ourselves and our clients to break molds and step into the light with one objective in mind — reaching relevant results. DGC now offers Marketing to Marketers or M2M®, a program committed to developing and delivering creative marketing strategies that help brands grow. The agency is a repeat recipient of The Observer’s PR Power List and INC’s Fastest Growing Companies list, as well as the recipient of two Cannes Lions. DGC’s clients include Albertsons Media Collective, McKinsey, Uber, Spotify, Pinterest, Urban Outfitters, The ANA, The OAAA, POSSIBLE, AIMM, SeeHer and more. To learn more, visit www.digennaro-usa.com.

