Vishay Intertechnology Blue and True Green LEDs in MiniLED Package Deliver High Brightness in a Small Size

SMD Devices Provide High Luminous Intensity to 2300 mcd, Offer Wavelengths of 525 nm and 465 nm for Heart Rate Monitoring and Smoke Detection

MALVERN, Pa., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced new blue and true green surface-mount LEDs in the ultra compact MiniLED package. Measuring 2.2 mm by 1.3 mm by 1.4 mm, the Vishay Semiconductors VLMB2332T1U2-08 and VLMTG2332ABCA-08 utilize the latest ultrabright InGaN chip technology to achieve typical luminous intensity of 440 mcd and 2300 mcd, respectively, which is up to four times higher than previous-generation solutions in PLCC-2 packages.



With their high brightness and small size, the LEDs released today are the perfect choice for small scale, high power products that are expected to work reliably in arduous environments. Typical applications will include medical light treatment; signal lights for agricultural equipment and energy generation systems; indicators and backlighting for office, entertainment, and telecommunications equipment; LCD switches; and symbols for general use.

In addition, with a typical wavelength of 525 nm at 20 mA, the VLMTG2332ABCA-08 is ideal for heart rate monitoring applications in fitness trackers and other devices that rely on variations in green light absorption. Offering a typical wavelength of 465 nm at 20 mA, the VLMB2332T1U2-08 is optimized for smoke detectors that utilize short wavelength blue light for the detection of small particles.

The LEDs’ MiniLED package features a lead-frame embedded in a white thermoplast. The devices offer a ± 60° angle of half-intensity, a wide viewing angle of 120° for homogenous illumination and backlighting, and forward voltage of 2.9 V typical. The VLMB2332T1U2-08 and VLMTG2332ABCA-08 are categorized, per packaging unit, for luminous intensity and color.

RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the LEDs are available in 8 mm tape, offer an ESD-withstand voltage up to 2 kV in accordance with JESD22-A114-B, and are compatible with preconditioning according to JEDEC Level 2a, IR reflow soldering according to J-STD-020, and automatic placement equipment.

Device Specification Table:

Part number VLMB2332T1U2-08 VLMTG2332ABCA-08 Color Blue True green Luminous intensity (mcd)

at 20 mA

Min. 280 1400 Typ. 440 2300 Max. 710 3550 Wavelength (nm)

at 20 mA

Min. 458 515 Typ. 465 525 Max. 472 541 Forward voltage (V)

at 20 mA

Min. 2.6 Typ. 2.9 Max. 3.4 Technology InGaN / sapphire





Samples and production quantities of the VLMB2332T1U2-08 and VLMTG2332ABCA-08 are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Links to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80264 (VLMB2332T1U2-08, VLMTG2332ABCA-08)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720316162564

