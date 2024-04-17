Shares struggled as large-caps stocks suffered

VIETNAM, April 17 -

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese stocks faltered on Wednesday as losses in large-cap stocks exerted downward pressure on the market.

The VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange dropped by 1.86 percent to close the session at 1,193.01 points.

Trading volume on the southern exchange surpassed 859 million shares, valued at VNĐ19 trillion (approximately US$755 million).

Market sentiment was mixed, with 137 stocks advancing and 348 declining.

The VN30-Index, which tracks large-cap stocks, declined by 1.78 percent to 1,210.74 points.

Within the VN30 basket, 26 out of 30 stocks experienced declines, while only 4 posted gains. The downward trend was led by losses in banking stocks such as Eximbank (EIB), Sacombank (STB), HDBank (HDB), Vietinbank (CTG), VPBank (VPB), and Military Bank (MBB).

Additionally, Techcombank (TCB), SSI Securities Inc (SSI), Novaland (NVL), Mobile World Group (MWG), and PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS) also suffered losses.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index fell by 1.15 percent to close at 226.20 points. Trading on the northern market saw over 79.5 million shares exchanged, valued at VNĐ1.6 trillion.

The market will be closed onThursday on the occasion of the Hùng Kings Memorial Day. — VNS