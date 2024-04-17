German firms eye cooperation expansion with Bình Dương

VIETNAM, April 17 -

BÌNH DƯƠNG German enterprises are particularly interested in expanding investment co-operation with Bình Dương province, Urs Unkauf, Federal Managing Director of the Global Economic Network under the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA), said at a working session with leaders of the southern province of Bình Dương on April 16.

Unkauf hailed the local administration's reform efforts and support for German businesses who are investing and operating there, noting his belief that the meeting will create opportunities to connect German enterprises with the local administration and businesses within the Becamex IDC ecosystem of Bình Dương.

For his part, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Võ Văn Minh spoke highly of the cooperation and investment of German enterprises in Bình Dương in recent times. He also hoped for continued collaboration from German firm and investors, thereby helping Bình Dương make breakthroughs in the international integration process and creating a new development momentum amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Minh pledged that Bình Dương will create favourable conditions and promptly resolve difficulties for investors, including partners from Germany, to operate efficiently in production and business. The province hopes that the BWA will continue to act as a bridge and organise investment promotion activities in Germany and Europe in general to bring German investors and businesses to Bình Dương, he added.

The province has so far attracted nearly 4,300 investment projects from 65 countries and territories, with total registered capital of more than US$40.5 billion.

Germany ranks 31st among the 65 countries and territories pouring capital into Bình Dương with 18 projects worth nearly $51 million. These projects operate in wood industry, cold storage, household utensil manufacturing, agriculture, and other supporting industries. VNS