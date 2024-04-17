Red Flag appoints global affairs expert Carolina Costa to Head of Policy
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM , April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Flag Global, the multi-award-winning strategic communications and public affairs agency, announces today the appointment of Carolina Costa as the firm’s Head of Policy. She will be based in Brussels and further strengthens Red Flag’s unparalleled offering at the intersection of advocacy and communications.
Carolina will report directly to Red Flag Founder and CEO Karl Brophy and immediately joins global account servicing teams. She will work closely with the firm’s highly successful senior management team of Global Head of Client Services, Séamus Conboy, Red Flag USA President Melissa San Miguel and Global Head of Campaigns Shane Fitzgerald.
After ten years as a senior executive at the international strategic advisory firm McLarty Associates, based in Washington D.C., Carolina headed Latin America government affairs and the first-ever multilateral engagement agenda for RELX, a FTSE 10 global provider of information-based analytics, publications, and decision tools serving the fields of science, medical, media, legal, business services and trade shows.
Carolina also previously served in senior institutional affairs roles at Walmart Brazil and the Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association (UNICA).
“Carolina is a very important appointment for Red Flag Global and will be an invaluable resource for many of our clients as we help them navigate the increasingly complex and fast-moving global political, regulatory and trade environment,” said Red Flag CEO Karl Brophy.
“I am delighted to join Red Flag Global as Head of Policy. I am excited to work with the firm’s talented senior management team to build value and counsel clients operating across a wide range of fascinating sectors,” said Carolina Costa.
Brussels Office
Carolina will report directly to Red Flag Founder and CEO Karl Brophy and immediately joins global account servicing teams. She will work closely with the firm’s highly successful senior management team of Global Head of Client Services, Séamus Conboy, Red Flag USA President Melissa San Miguel and Global Head of Campaigns Shane Fitzgerald.
After ten years as a senior executive at the international strategic advisory firm McLarty Associates, based in Washington D.C., Carolina headed Latin America government affairs and the first-ever multilateral engagement agenda for RELX, a FTSE 10 global provider of information-based analytics, publications, and decision tools serving the fields of science, medical, media, legal, business services and trade shows.
Carolina also previously served in senior institutional affairs roles at Walmart Brazil and the Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association (UNICA).
“Carolina is a very important appointment for Red Flag Global and will be an invaluable resource for many of our clients as we help them navigate the increasingly complex and fast-moving global political, regulatory and trade environment,” said Red Flag CEO Karl Brophy.
“I am delighted to join Red Flag Global as Head of Policy. I am excited to work with the firm’s talented senior management team to build value and counsel clients operating across a wide range of fascinating sectors,” said Carolina Costa.
Brussels Office
Red Flag
+32 2 786 30 90
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn