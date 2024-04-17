Foreign Affairs Council of 22 April 2024

The press briefing ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council will take place on Friday, 19 April 2024 at 10.00.

This press briefing will be “off the record” and will be given by senior EEAS officials in a hybrid format: EU accredited journalists will be able to participate and ask questions either remotely or in person at the Europa building press room.

To attend the event remotely, please use this link to register and have the possibility to ask questions.

Those who already registered for previous press events of the Foreign Affairs Council do not need to do it again.

Deadline for registration: Friday, 19 April 2024, 09.00

Further instructions will be sent to all registered participants shortly after the deadline.