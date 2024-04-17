INDUSTRY PIONEER CLEARLIGHT UNVEILS REVOLUTIONARY SANCTUARY 5 AND SANCTUARY 5 PROFESSIONAL FULL SPECTRUM INFRARED SAUNAS

Introducing The Only Full Spectrum Infrared Saunas on The Market Featuring Patented True Wave® Full Spectrum Heating System

Berkeley, California, USA, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearlight ®, the industry leader in infrared saunas and a pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Clearlight Sanctuary 5 and Sanctuary 5 Professional Full Spectrum 5 Person Infrared Saunas. Combining contemporary design with cutting-edge technology, these saunas elevate the traditional sauna experience and further the company’s continued commitment to deliver quality, innovative and sustainable products that bring the power of wellness directly to consumers and businesses.

Unlike any other saunas on the market, the Clearlight Sanctuary 5 and Sanctuary 5 Professional offer advanced near-, mid-, and far-infrared technologies, making these the only true full spectrum infrared saunas available. Equipped with the patented True Wave® Infrared Heaters, these saunas ensure that all wellness wavelengths are delivered 100% of the time, optimizing every sauna session for maximum benefits and performance. These new additions, along with the full product line of infrared saunas, come with a lifetime residential warranty and 5-year commercial warranty.

“Our Sanctuary 5 and Sanctuary 5 Professional represent the largest and most luxurious models in our Sanctuary line of infrared saunas,” said Clearlight CEO and founder, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, widely recognized for his expertise in infrared therapy, one of the most significant contributors to technologies for healing the human body, and a leader in advancing the industry over the past three decades. “We pulled out all the stops with this revolutionary model—including a one person full reclining bench that quickly converts to accommodate five people sitting upright together. With four powerful high wattage True Wave® full spectrum heaters in the front, stress has met its match.”

For businesses that want to elevate their wellness offerings to the next level, the Sanctuary 5 Professional Model can also feature:

Commercial Grade Full Spectrum Heater—The Sanctuary 5 Professional model offers the best in the business carbon heaters to produce long wave, far infrared heat,

Clearlight’s Red Light Therapy—combining powerful red light (650nm) and near infrared (850nm) wavelengths and unique Variable Optics™, offers the best red light therapy available today,

Award-winning HALO ONE® on-demand salt therapy system—utilizing advanced, patented technology to create a microclimate of a high concentration of salt particles, simulating the atmosphere of a salt cave,

AROMA ONE® Essential Oil Diffuser—using ultrasonic, high-frequency technology to convert water and essential oil into a fine mist that is dispersed in the air,

Vibrational Resonance Therapy (VRT)—merging the benefits of sound and vibration to provide an even deeper sense of relaxation, and

Bench Cushion—adding an extra layer of comfort to all sauna sessions.

Lifetime Warranty of Wellness

“Our relationship with our customers is much different than most other companies as we offer a lifetime warranty on our residential infrared saunas,” added Dr. Duncan. “For 30 years we’ve advanced and developed our technologies to heal people with our saunas. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for all those in search of increased wellness to access infrared and red light therapy and experience it when, where and how they want. Every large and small incremental change has been made with that main goal in mind. 15 years ago we implemented a lifetime residential warranty. Our customers know that we not only have their health as our top priority, but we also have their backs.”

The debut of the Clearlight Sanctuary 5 and Sanctuary 5 Professional also aligns with Earth Day, underscoring Clearlight’s commitment to sustainability. As part of the company’s dedication to environmental responsibility, Clearlight is a partner of the National Forest Foundation's Sapling program , supporting reforestation efforts across the country, and has already helped to plant 6,496 trees in 2024. Duncan added: “For every sauna purchased, Clearlight donates two trees to be planted with The National Forest Foundation. “This means, people can invest in their well-being and enjoy the health benefits of our incredible saunas, and at the same time help make a difference in the health of our natural surroundings.”

About Clearlight®:

Founded by a Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight is the industry leader in infrared sauna and pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions for more than 27 years. Clearlight was the first company to develop Carbon/Ceramic infrared heaters capable of delivering a deeper, more penetrating infrared wavelength, while also offering the lowest EMF (electromagnetic fields) and ELF (extremely low frequency) available on the market. Dr. Duncan is widely considered one of the early pioneers in infrared sauna technologies and has patents/patents-pending for much of the technology Clearlight uses. The Berkeley, CA-based company offers best-in-class wellness products for home and business use including: Infrared Saunas, Sanctuary Full Spectrum Saunas, Outdoor Saunas, Premier Infrared Saunas, FDA approved Red Light Therapy—The PERSONAL Tower, The CORE Tower, and The FULL BODY Tower; HALO ONE Salt Therapy, AROMA ONE Aromatherapy Diffuser, The Curve Sauna Dome, Amethyst Infrared PEMF Mat, and Custom Sauna Heater Kits (Build Your Own Sauna). For every sauna purchase, Clearlight plants two trees with The National Forest Foundation's Sapling Program. To learn more and/or enhance your existing Clearlight sauna experience, visit infraredsauna.com and ClearlightRed.com ; and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and YouTube . #Clearlight #Health #Wellness #Sauna #Infrared

