Curtis Elliott to Unveil His Hip-to-Hip Golf Swing Method at Los Angeles Times Festival of Books 2024
Former competitive golfer and author to offer insight and sign copies of his new book, “Breakthrough in Golf” at the annual book festival.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf enthusiasts and literary fans will converge at the University of Southern California on April 20, 2024, for an exclusive opportunity to meet Curtis Elliott, author of “Breakthrough in Golf: Build a Winning Golf Swing with the Hip to Hip Method”. Elliot will be featured at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, the nation's largest literary event, engaging attendees with his innovative approach to golf instruction. The festival, scheduled for April 20-21, invites book lovers and cultural aficionados to explore a wide range of activities and exhibits.
Curtis Elliott's book signing will take place at the Inks and Bindings booth, number 182 in the Gold Zone, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on April 20th. During this time, festival-goers will have the chance to receive a free signed copy of his book, which promises to transform the golf swings of players at all levels.
“Breakthrough in Golf” simplifies golf instruction by focusing on the fundamental hip movements essential for a powerful and effective golf swing, as once hinted at by golf legend Ben Hogan. By distilling complex concepts into understandable actions, Elliot offers a systematic approach to improving a golf swing, backed by decades of competitive play and study.
As a former member of the Men’s Varsity Golf Team at the University of South Carolina and a practicing lawyer in Charlotte, North Carolina, Curtis Elliott combines his analytical skills with his passion for golf. His book not only addresses swing mechanics but also includes chapters dedicated to short-game techniques and practice routines used by PGA Tour professionals.
This book’s insights are particularly valuable for competitive golfers, including those at collegiate levels, as it details advanced chapters on precision putting, wedge play, swing mechanics, and mental preparation—skills critical for any aspiring professional.
Elliot’s participation in the Festival of Books underscores the event's commitment to bringing together creators and audiences in an interactive and engaging environment. The festival not only hosts authors but also features panels, live performances, and screenings, making it a cultural highlight in Southern California.
For more information about Curtis Elliott’s appearance and “Breakthrough in Golf”, please visit the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books website and the Inks and Bindings website and social media platforms.
The book is also available for purchase on Amazon and other global book retailers in eBook, hardcover, and paperback formats.
Other