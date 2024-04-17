Denny's Unveils New Spring Menu Featuring the Berry Waffle Slam®, BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich, and Brownie Sundae with Oreo® Pieces!

New Spring Menu begins April 17

Spartanburg, SC, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny's (NASDAQ: DENN), the iconic American diner, is ushering in the flavors of spring with an array of mouthwatering additions to its menu. From the delectable Berry Waffle Slam® to the savory BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich, indulgent Brownie Sundae with Oreo® pieces and Cinnamon Sugar Pancake Puppies, these new offerings are set to delight guests across the nation.

Leading the charge is the limited-time Berry Waffle Slam®, featuring two Liège-style waffles made with rich, buttery dough and pearl sugar, adorned with seasonal berries and a drizzle of sea salt caramel sauce. Accompanied by two made-to-order eggs, crispy bacon strips, and sizzling sausage links, it's a breakfast experience like no other.

"Our guests have always loved the variety of breakfast options at Denny's, and the Berry Waffle Slam® is a delightful addition to our lineup," said Sharon Lykins, Denny's vice president of product innovation. "We're excited to introduce this unique waffle, along with the grilled BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich, and the decadent Brownie Sundae with Oreo® pieces. These new menu items are sure to please both loyal guests and newcomers alike."

Here's a closer look at the new offerings:

NEW LIMITED TIME ONLY Berry Waffle Slam®: Two Liège-style waffles topped with seasonal berries and sea salt caramel sauce, served with two made-to-order eggs, crispy bacon strips, and sizzling sausage links.

NEW BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich: A grilled chicken breast smothered in tangy BBQ sauce, topped with crispy bacon strips, aged white cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, and sliced pickles on a grilled brioche bun. Served with crispy, wavy-cut fries.

NEW Brownie Sundae with Oreo® Pieces: A warm chocolate brownie topped with premium vanilla ice cream, Oreo ® cookie pieces, and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.

NEW Cinnamon Sugar Pancake Puppies: Bite-sized pancake bites fried to perfection, dusted with cinnamon sugar, and served with cream cheese icing.

In addition to these new offerings, Denny's All-Day Diner Deals are back, starting at just $5.99*, guests can enjoy favorites such as the Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar Breakfast, Everyday Value Slam®, Super Slam®, All You Can Eat Pancakes, Quarter Pound Cheeseburger, and Country-Fried Steak Dinner.

For those looking to save, Denny's rewards program offers a 20% off the Berry Waffle Slam® through the end of April. And don't forget, Kids Eat Free every Tuesday from 4-10 PM with the purchase of a $6 entrée*. Join Denny’s Rewards at www.dennys.com/rewards.

Whether you're craving a hearty breakfast, a satisfying lunch, or a sweet treat, Denny's new spring menu has something for everyone. Visit your nearest Denny's location to try these delicious offerings, available for dine-in, online ordering at www.dennys.com, or through the Denny's iOS and Android apps for carryout or delivery.

*Prices vary by location, participating locations may vary, check your local Denny’s.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.-based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 27, 2023, the Company consisted of 1,631 restaurants, 1,558 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 73 of which were company operated. This includes 167 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

