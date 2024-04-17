Kuehn Law Encourages NS, NXPL, IP, and RXMD Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS)



NuStar Energy has agreed to be acquired by Sunoco LP for 0.400 common units per each NuStar common unit.

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL)



NextPlat Corp has entered into an agreement to merge with Progressive Care. Progressive’s shareholders will become shareholders of NextPlat by receiving newly issued shares of NextPlat’s common stock.

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP)



International Paper Company has agreed to combine with DS Smith Plc. The agreement stipulates that International Paper will issue 0.1285 shares for each DS Smith share, which will result in International Paper shareholders owning approximately 66.3% of the combined company.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD)



Progressive Care Inc. has agreed to merge with NextPlat Corp. Progressive shareholders will receive newly issued shares of NextPlat’s common stock, with the exchange ratio based on a 20-day volume-weighted average price of NextPlat’s stock and a value per share of Progressive Care at $2.20.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

