AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2,001.51 Mn by 2032

The global AI in ultrasound imaging market size is calculated at USD 1,030.69 million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 2,001.51 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Ottawa, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in ultrasound imaging market size was valued at USD 952.58 million in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 1,836.25 million by 2031, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Ushered in a New Era of Healthcare Innovation

The Impact of Advanced 3D and Real-time 4D on Surgical Precision and Fetal Health, due to these Transformative Technologies Sets a New Benchmark in Healthcare Innovation and Driving Demand for Enhanced Imaging Solution Worldwide.

Diagnostic ultrasound is non-invasive imaging technique using transducer that emit high-frequency sound waves that frequency above the threshold of human earing. most of diagnostic probe is to be place in the skin, they can also be inserted in the internally through Gastrointestinal tract, Vagina, or Blood Vessels for the better image quality. In surgery sterile probe can used. Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging potentially elevate the use of medical Ultrasound Imaging with broad uses in clinical setting. the main application of Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging is to Assist Physician for the diagnosis and triage the patient.

Ultrasound (US), a Flexible Green Imaging Modality, is expanding Globally as 1st line Imaging technique in clinical field following with High performing Ultrasound-AI.

Components of AI-based Ultrasound Imaging System:

Compensating Amplifiers

Transducer

Transmitter Pulse Generator

The Digital Processors

Control Unit for Focusing

Systems for Display

The global market for Artificial Intelligence in Imaging has witnessed a significant growth in recent years. AI technologies are increasingly integrated into ultrasound system to enhance image quality, diagnostic accuracy, and workflow efficiency. These advancements aim to assist healthcare professionals in interpreting ultrasound scan, detecting abnormalities, and improving overall patient care. The integration of AI Algorithms holds promise for faster and more precise diagnostic, contributing to the expansion of the ultrasound imaging market on a global scale.

For Instance,

Artificial intelligence (AI) in ultrasound imaging has greatly improved diagnostic capabilities, improving many facets of medical imaging. Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms help with image reconstruction in 3D and 2D ultrasound, which enhances the visibility of the anatomy and helps with more precise diagnosis. These developments help detect anomalies in addition to improving visualization.

The potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve diagnostic capabilities, efficiency, and accuracy has led to a surge in the global market for ultrasound imaging. AI technologies will probably be crucial in determining how diagnostic imaging develops in the future as they continue to advance.

Rising Global Disease Rate Increases Demand for AI in Ultrasound Imaging Market

Cardiovascular diseases and digestive disorders are on the rise globally. According to WHO, Heart Attack and Stroke account for 85% of Worldwide deaths. In 2021, cardiovascular diseases resulted in 17.9 million deaths annually, and Digestive disorders contributed to 375,170 deaths, with a crude rate of 37.2 deaths per 100,000 population. Because of this prevalence, diseases necessitate faster and more accurate diagnostic procedures. Due to the global prevalence rate of diseases, Hospitals and Clinics are facing an increasing need for advanced Artificial Intelligence Ultrasound Imaging to cope with rising diseases.

AI-ultrasound imaging is crucial medical equipment for early detection; it facilitates faster and more efficient diagnosis. The demand for AI in Ultrasound Imaging is growing to meet escalating requirements for improved medical imaging solutions—early detection through AI-enhanced ultrasound Imaging in Timely and effective medical intervention. AI in ultrasound imaging works as an intelligent helper for doctors; it helps them find problems faster, especially in cardiovascular diseases, digestive disorders, and obstructive and gynaecology. Due to this, the demand for AI in Ultrasound imaging is increasing. It's not about just finding the problems. It's about treating the issue sooner, which is very important for dealing with Global prevalence.

AI Transforms Healthcare Market Globally with Enhanced Ultrasound Imaging Application

AI applications in ultrasound have revolutionized medical imaging, providing navigation and automated quantification tools for analyzing diverse areas such as the breast, prostate, liver, heart, and obstetric/gynaecological domains. In obstetrics, AI facilitates workload management by automatically detecting standard planes, ensuring quality assurance in fetal ultrasound. Moreover, it aids in gynaecological assessments by automatically detecting endometrial thickness and classifying ovarian cysts. AI contributes to precise cardiac evaluations, vessel characterization, liver imaging, and pathology detection in cardiovascular and gastroenterology ultrasound. This technology enhances diagnostic capabilities and drives the global AI Ultrasound Imaging market's growth, offering advanced solutions for pregnancy monitoring and expanding its reach across diverse medical fields.

Ultrasonography stands out for its convenience, low cost, real-time capabilities, and non-invasive nature, making it the most widely used imaging modality. Antenatal ultrasound (US) examinations play a pivotal role in assessing fetal growth and detecting birth defects, enabling timely and effective interventions. The potential for reducing severe birth defects through the timely termination of pregnancies with poor prognoses underscores the significance of this process.

Research in radiology with AI has flourished with a particular focus on AI-assisted diagnosis in the field of ultrasound. Noteworthy successes have been achieved in the intelligent diagnosis of liver, thyroid, and breast diseases. Despite these breakthroughs in measurement, imaging, and diagnosis, the application of AI in prenatal ultrasound diagnosis remains in its early stages. The integration of AI in prenatal ultrasound not only enhances efficiency but also addresses the inexperience and skill gaps among examiners. This is particularly crucial given the time-sensitive nature of antenatal care. Importantly, as the global market for ultrasound technology expands, driven by advancements in AI applications, the reach and impact of these technologies are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of prenatal diagnostics. In this review, we delve into recent literature on the application of AI in prenatal ultrasound diagnosis, recognizing its evolving role in the broader landscape of healthcare.

The National Institute of Health has given Examples of Reported Future Artificial Intelligence application in Obstetrics and Gynaecology Ultrasound

AI Application Description Clinical Utility Fetal Biometric Plane Finder Standard fetal biometric planes are automatically acquired, measured and stored Reduce repetitive caliper adjustment clicks; reduce operator bias; instant quality control Probe Guidance Operator is guided how to manipulate probe to acquire fetal biometric plane Facilitate sonographer training; basic scanning can be performed by non-expert (e.g. general practitioner) Anomaly Highlighting Unusual fetal findings are identified in a standard plane Highlight suspected abnormal finding; assist sonographer with referral decision Improve consistency; reduce likelihood of error Anomaly Scan Completeness Anomaly scan checklist of mandatory planes is populated automatically Ensure completeness of imaging and that all parts of anatomy are checked Lung Scans for Ob/Gyn Ob/Gyn experts are taught how to perform lung ultrasound in patients with COVID19 Reduce learning curve

Innovation In Artificial Intelligence Ultrasound Imaging Accelerates the Growth of Market

The ability of a computer program to carry out tasks related to cognitive abilities, such as reasoning, learning, modification, sensory understanding, and interaction, is known as artificial intelligence, or AI.is a well-known innovator in the medical field that has already contributed to the development of new medications, the support of clinical judgments, and the provision of ultrasound imaging quality assurance. Applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in ultrasound imaging have been approved by the European Union and the USA the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Imaging is expanding quickly and meets a wide range of clinical needs, including elevating critical imaging studies to the top of radiologist workloads.AI developers and ultrasound specialists must communicate interdisciplinary even though Obstetrics and and Gynecological Ultrasounds are two of the most often performed imaging studies.

For Instance,

In 2020, National Health Institute published a resent review of More collaboration between computer science scientists and healthcare providers is needed to produce more impactful and scientifically sound work that integrates knowledge from both fields, as highlighted by 250 AI papers.

A major factor accelerating artificial intelligence in the field of medical imaging is the vast quantity of electronic data generated globally, which could be valuable for algorithm training. Over fifty deep learning-based imaging applications, including those for computerized tomography (CT), ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, and retinal optical coherence tomography, have been approved by the FDA or the European Union.Authorized AI applications work to boost productivity through automated screening, diagnosis support, or the prioritization of radiology studies that should be "at the top of the list." In 2023, FDA recently approved the first ultrasound AI application that provides guidance to the user. The software leverages AI to assist the user in capturing images during adult echocardiography that are of a diagnostically acceptable quality. The market for artificial intelligence in medical imaging by itself is expected to reach a value of over $2 billion.





Impaired Global Market as an Effect of Ethical Concerns

In the field of artificial intelligence healthcare, in which sensitive data analysis is shared, patient privacy is of utmost importance. The maintenance of patient confidence in strong security measures for this data. Significant risks exist from unauthorized access or hacking, which could violate personal privacy and risk the confidentiality of health records.Another crucial component is data security, particularly when it comes to the transfer and storage of medical data using AI applications. Strong security measures are necessary to handle worries about possible hacking, illegal access, and data breaches. Such safety breaches can have severe repercussions for both people and healthcare organizations. As AI systems advance, informed agreement becomes a complicated problem. If patients are given more information regarding how their data will be used, they may become comfortable with the application of AI in their healthcare. The ever-evolving nature of artificial intelligence diagnoses and treatments makes obtaining informed consent more difficult, as patients might need help understanding the implications.

Additionally, the interpretability and accountability of specific AI algorithms are challenged by their "black box" nature. Accountability is a concern when decisions are difficult to understand, mainly when AI systems make mistakes or have unfavourable effects. Understanding and transparent AI systems are essential to gaining users' trust. This results in lower adoption rates as regulatory agencies and Healthcare organizations may adopt a more measured approach and carry out an in-depth analysis of the ethical consequences of AI Solutions.

Ultrasound Technology Drives Artificial Intelligence's Growth in the Ultrasound Imaging Market

2D, 3D, and 4D ultrasound imaging uses sound waves to produce real-time images of the body's internal structures. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in ultrasound imaging improves image analysis, which allows automated measurements for improved workflows and increases diagnostic accuracy. A two-dimensional depiction of the body slice, it is possible to create 3D images by gathering several neighbouring 2D images. A specialized probe is typically used to mechanically scan a standard 2D image transducer. However, the slow mechanical scanning makes creating 3D images of moving tissues challenging. 2D phased array transducers with 3D beam sweeping capabilities have recently been developed. These can create 3D pictures of hearts beating in real-time and can image more quickly. AI algorithms assist in image interpretation, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses, which drives market growth.

The non-invasive method, extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL), breaks down uric acid stones using shockwaves. Artificial intelligence (AI) helps with Kidney stones detection, treatment planning, and monitoring, which enhances overall efficacy and patient outcomes. Doppler Ultrasound It evaluates the Doppler shift, the difference between the transmitted and received frequency, to determine how much blood is moving through vessels. Doppler sonography is helpful in the medical field. Doppler measurements can improve sonography, which uses the Doppler effect to determine whether structures, typically blood, are moving toward or away from the probe and their velocity. For example, the speed and direction of a jet of blood flow over a heart valve can be visualized by calculating the frequency shift of that sample volume. It is crucial in many areas, such as determining how portal hypertension causes reverse blood flow in the liver vessels. It is beneficial in cardiovascular studies (sonography of the heart and vasculature system enhances Doppler ultrasound by providing more accurate blood flow analysis, aiding in diagnosing vascular conditions.

Continuous advancements in AI algorithms enhance the overall performance of ultrasound systems, attracting investments and fuelling market expansion.

Geographical Landscape

North America has dominated the industry with a market share of more than 29.75% in 2023. Critical drivers of regional market growth include a sizable number of competitors and an increase in cancer cases. Growing healthcare spending, improved knowledge of different diagnosis techniques, and advantageous reimbursement policies are expected to fuel regional market expansion. AI is being used in ultrasound imaging due to the region's concentration of top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and growing investments in the medical field's adoption of cutting-edge new technologies. Patients' need for ultrasound imaging has increased as a result of rising healthcare costs and the prevalence of numerous chronic diseases. North America currently holds a dominant position in the global AI ultrasound imaging market due to the availability of sophisticated healthcare facilities and easier access. The adoption of the newest software and medical devices, along with a rise in spending on research and development, is driving the growth of North American AI in the ultrasound imaging market.

Because of the availability of inexpensive production factors, Asia Pacific is one of the most prominent manufacturers of ultrasound imaging gadgets at low costs. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in ultrasound imaging systems is expanding due to the increasing incidence of different diseases and the growing need for precise diagnosis results. The need for an ultrasound for imaging in obstetrics and gynaecology applications has grown as a result of women's changing lifestyles and late marriages, which are contributing to an increase in pregnancy complications. Throughout the forecast period, the growing government investments in the construction of intelligent hospitals are anticipated to propel the growth of the Asia Pacific AI ultrasound imaging market.

Competitive Landscape

Advancements in Innovation and technology are transforming the landscape of AI in Ultrasound Imaging due to the advancement that fosters increased competition. As the competition intensifies, organizations strive to adopt AI solutions to stay competitive, offering innovative solutions ranging from diagnostic tools to personalized medicine and data analytics. This development led to more precise diagnostics, improved imaging quality and enhanced patient care in the medical field. This trend is expected to shape the future of healthcare by revolutionizing patient outcomes and healthcare delivery.

In September 2020, See-Mode Technologies Pte. Ltd., Singapore, received clearance from the USA Food and Drug Administration. They developed a novel Vascular Ultrasound Scanner, including vessel wall segmentation and measurement of intima-media thickness of the Carotid artery using machine learning.

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, Boston Imaging launched w10 Elite, the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hera platform that offers physicians robust artificial intelligence tools and clinical applications to improve the diagnostic process. The marketing, sales, and distribution centre for all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound imaging systems is in Boston, USA.

Boston Imaging launched w10 Elite, the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hera platform that offers physicians robust artificial intelligence tools and clinical applications to improve the diagnostic process. The marketing, sales, and distribution centre for all Samsung digital radiography and ultrasound imaging systems is in Boston, USA. In 2022, the partnership between GE Healthcare and Sinopharm focused on developing and commercialising medical equipment designed to meet China's healthcare needs.

Key Market Players

Philips

Siemens Healthineers

Samsung Healthcare

Butterfly Network, In

GE HealthCare

DiA Imaging Analysis

Qure.ai

Exo Imaging, Inc

Ultrasound Al Inc





Market Segment

By Solution

Software Tools

Services

Devices





By Application

Radiology

Cardiovascular

Gastroenterology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Others





By Ultrasound Technology

Diagnostic Imaging

Therapeutic

2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound

Extracorporeal Shockwave

Lithotripsy

Doppler Ultrasound





By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Labs and Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





