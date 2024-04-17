Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety on successes of Mossel Bay, Overstrand and Swartland K-9 Units

The Mossel Bay, Overstrand and Swartland K-9 Units, in partnership with the Rural Safety Units (RSUs) in the Overstrand and Swartland areas, are continuing with their crime fighting efforts in their respective areas. Between 8 and 14 April 2024, these units with various other municipal law enforcement agencies and the South African Police Service (SAPS), arrested eighteen (18) individuals for various crimes. Of these, three (3) were apprehended in the Overstrand municipal area and fifteen (15) in Swartland.

The Mossel Bay K-9 unit concentrated on conducting various roadblocks at different intersections and visiting small shop traders. This led to three (3) traffic related and five (5) health fines, relating to the selling of expired foods being issued.

The Swartland units conducted operations in the broader Malmesbury area. The individuals were arrested for:

- x9 possession of drugs;

- x4 possession of dangerous weapons; and

- x2 dealing in drugs.

The units confiscated:

- x20 whole, x11 half, and x12 quarter mandrax tablets;

- x10 small bags containing tik;

- x3 small bags containing cocaine; and

- x6 knives.

Amongst others the Overstand arrests included:

- x1 drunk and disorderly;

- x1 driving under the influence of liquor; and

- x1 tampering with municipal infrastructure.

This unit confiscated:

- x1567 shucked abalone;

- x666 unshucked abalone; and

- x1379 units of abandoned abalone; and

- an abandoned vehicle.

Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said, “The continued efforts of our K9 and RSU’s are leading to results. These units are an extension of our Western Cape Safety Plan, which seeks to create safer communities throughout the entire province. As the Western Cape Government, we remain committed to supporting and enabling these units, as they play a significant role in combatting illicit activities. My gratitude goes to community members who are working with these units, and I encourage others to show their support. Together, we can ensure greater safety for all.”

Media Enquiries:

Marcellino Martin

Spokesperson for Minister Reagen Allen

Marcellino.martin@westerncape.gov.za

021 483 0103 (o)

082 721 3362 (m)

