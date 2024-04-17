Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development inaugurates head office building and launches Drone Programme, 19 Apr

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development (DALRRD) will be inaugurating its head office building in city of Tshwane and launching the DALRRD Drone Programme, on 19 April 2024 at 600 Lillian Ngoyi Street.

The Department aims to celebrate the significant milestone in the delivery of a world class building, within time and budget through the public private partnership agreement as part of the national government’s precinct development initiative. The department will also launch its Drone Programme with a display, showcasing how the programme will enhance the operational capabilities of the state.

We are keen to share these achievements in enhancing the department's capabilities through innovative technologies and sustainable infrastructure.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date : April 19, 2024

Time : 08:30 - 14:00

Venue : DALRRD Head Office, 600 Lillian Ngoyi Street

Dress Code : Formal/Business

For media RSVP and further information on the event, please contact Ms Mercia Smith on 060 973 3816, email: MerciaS@Dalrrd.gov.za or Mr Mphahlela Rammutla on 067 278 2052, email: MphahlelaR@dalrrd.gov.za



Media enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer : Mr Reggie Ngcobo

Cell : 066 298 0980

Email : MLO.Minister@dalrrd.gov.za

