Minister Thembi Nkadimeng invites nominationss for appointment to Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Ms Thembi Nkadimeng is inviting organisations and individuals within cultural, religious and linguistic communities of South Africa to nominate persons for appointment to the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, as Commissioners of the Commission.

The call for nominations is done in terms of section 11(1) of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities Act, 2002 (Act No. 19 of 2002).

The call for the nominations is issued in the context of the term of office of the current CRL Rights Commission coming to an end on 30 June 2024

A NOMINEE MUST:

a) be a South African citizen;

b) be a fit and proper person to hold office as a member of the Commission;

c) subscribe to the objects of the Commission, namely:

(i) to promote respect for and further the protection of the rights of cultural, religious and linguistics communities;

(ii) to promote and develop peace, friendship, humanity, tolerance and national unity among and within cultural, religious and linguistic communities, on the basis of equality, non-discrimination and free association;

(iii) to foster mutual respect among cultural, religious and linguistic communities;

(iv) to promote the right of communities to develop their historically diminished heritage; and

(v) recommend the establishment or recognition of community councils.

Nominations must be submitted by no later than 17 May 2024 @ 16h00 to the following address: Attention:

– Director-General Department of Traditional Affairs Private Bag x22 Arcadia Pretoria 0083 or hand-delivered at 509 Pretorius Street, Pencardia 1 Building, 2nd floor, Arcardia Pretoria.

Enquiries: Ms L Motlhala/ Mr. B Mabogoane Tel: 012-3365824 / 0123365669

A copy of the gazette and the nomination forms are available via https://www.cogta.gov.za/index.php/docs/crl-commission-notice/

or obtainable from the Department of Traditional Affairs, 509 Pretorius Street, Pencardia 1 Building, 2nd floor, Pretoria

Media Enquiries:

Legadima Leso

Cell: 066 479 9904

Tsekiso Machike

Cell: 078 237 3900