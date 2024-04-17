Deputy President Mashatile officiates launch of Phase 2 of South Africa Connect Project in Modimolle, Limpopo, 19 Apr

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Friday, 19 April 2024, lead the official launch of Phase 2 of the South Africa Connect project, a flagship programme aimed at bridging the digital divide by providing Wi-Fi access to communities and ensuring universal access to the internet.

SA Connect Phase 2 official launch event is organised by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies and will take place at the Ephraim Mogale Stadium, Modimolle Local Municipality, Waterberg District, in the Limpopo Province.

The programme is in line with government’s commitment to meeting the National Development Plan 2030 goals related to technology by creating an inclusive information society and position government to play an enabling role, in the provision of broadband to communities. It also galvanises the capability, resources, and energy of public and private sectors towards realising a bold vision to reach 80% connectivity by 2024.

Phase 2 of the programme to be launched by Deputy President Mashatile, aims to connect in excess of 42 000 government facilities such as all schools, health facilities, post offices, police stations and government offices, in the eight rural district municipalities, to broadband services.

To date, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, has successfully confirmed that more than 751 232 households and about 4 366 community Wi-Fi hotspots are connected in 11 district municipalities, inclusive of Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape, Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal, with other districts to follow.

In this regard, Deputy President Mashatile will during this visit to Modimolle, interact with members of the surrounding communities to witness progress achieved by government in providing core access to network infrastructure to enable broadband connectivity to community Wi-Fi hotspots that connect households.

Deputy President Mashatile will be supported by the Minister of the Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Mondli Gungubele, Members of the Limpopo Provincial Executive Council, District and Local Mayors, as well as senior government officials.

The details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 19 April 2024

Time: 9h00

Venue: Modimolle Local Municipality, Limpopo Province

For more information and accreditation please contact, Hitekani Magwedze on 071 864 8664 or Bongani Majola on 082 339 1993

Media enquiries:

Mr. Keith Khoza

Spokesperson of the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840