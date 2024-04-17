MDC offering a Prescribed Burn Workshop April 25 near Meadville

Body

Meadville, Mo. – Prescribed burns are an efficient and cost-effective tool for managing vegetation, whether to boost wildlife habitat or to improve forage pastures with native warm season grasses. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a Prescribed Burn Workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at the Fountain Grove Conservation Area near Meadville.

Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation when it is properly applied. But burns can also be dangerous if not done properly. This workshop will provide information about how to plan and execute a prescribed burn. The class will include equipment demonstrations and an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and discuss prescribed burning with MDC staff. Participants will learn about burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn.

Registration is required. Upon registration, participants will be given a link to a virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. The online course is a mandatory prerequisite and there is a $25 charge to a third-party host (not MDC). The online course can be completed in approximately 2 to 4 hours. Please bring your certificate of completion to the workshop. Participants should record usernames and passwords they use because they cannot be looked up.

If weather permits, the class will include a demonstration burn on the area. Attendees wishing to help with the burn should have leather gloves, leather books, and wear all-cotton clothing such as denim or Carhartt-type garments. A cotton bandanna is also advisable. Refreshments will be provided.

This workshop is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/42u. For more information, contact Cliff Wilson, MDC private land conservationist, at 660-359-2006, ext. 114, or by emails at Cliff.Wilson@mdc.mo.gov.