SECURE ELECTIONS: Secretary of State Mac Warner reminds citizens of ways to report election fraud in WV

Charleston, W. Va. – The State of West Virginia has been nationally recognized over the last seven years for providing secure elections and prosecuting those who attempt to cheat. With less than a month before the State's Primary Election, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner is reminding all citizens of the multiple ways to report election fraud.

"Citizens play an important role in keeping West Virginia's elections fair, secure, and free of fraud," said Secretary Warner. "Secure elections help increase participation in the election process and decrease apathy."

According to Warner, sometimes people aren't sure what constitutes an election law violation. He encourages citizens to report alleged violations to his office so the Investigations Division can review the matter. According to State law, all formal complaints are confidential and anonymous to the public.

West Virginia has three ways that any citizen can report election fraud to the WV Secretary of State's office. Those three ways include:

"See Something, Say Something!" - The WV Secretary of State's Office has a toll-free number that a citizen can use to anonymously report a possible violation or instance of voter fraud. That toll-free number is 877-FRAUD-WV.

"See Something, Text Something!" - Sometimes, a picture is worth a thousand words. A photo can be sent to the WV Secretary of State's Investigations Division by texting the letters "WV" to 45995. Once the message is sent, a link to a complaint form is returned to the sender to complete.

"See Something, Email Something!" - The WV Secretary of State’s Office has a dedicated email address for all complaints. That email address is InvestigationSupport@wvsos.gov.

In many circumstances, a formal complaint may be necessary. The WV Secretary of State's website has an official complaint form for individuals to report possible violations. This user-friendly form can be downloaded online and mailed to the Secretary of State's office. The complaint form can be found at this link: Elections Complaint Form.

"I want to encourage all registered voters to participate in the upcoming election and to know that allegations of election fraud will be investigated to the extent of our jurisdiction," Secretary Warner said.

Warner reminds citizens that April 23 is the last day for an eligible voter to register to vote in time to participate in the May 14 Primary Election. It is also the final day for a registered voter who has moved or changed their name since the last election to update their voter registration.

For more information on all things related to the election process in West Virginia, visit the secure website hosted by the WV Secretary of State's Office at GoVoteWV.com​.