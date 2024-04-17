Public hearing set for April 30 on Mahnomen Health Center transition to Rural Emergency Hospital

News Release

April 17, 2024

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing on April 30 at 6 p.m. on Mahnomen Health Center’s transition to a Rural Emergency Hospital. Rural Emergency Hospitals do not have inpatient services or swing beds.

According to the submission filed by Mahnomen Health Center, Mahnomen Health Center will continue to provide outpatient services and emergency services to the community.

The hearing will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division to provide a forum for the community to discuss the change and available alternatives for Mahnomen Health Center patients.

Community members interested in participating can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams event Mahnomen Health Center public hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 898 653 172#.

More information about the hearing, including accessibility accommodations and a form to submit public comment, can be found on the Mahnomen Health Center Public Hearing webpage of the MDH website.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. Details regarding the legislation are available at Minnesota Statutes, section 144.555 (PDF).

