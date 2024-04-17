The new Fintopio DeFi Wallet launches in open beta on Telegram and web app

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Fintopio DeFi Wallet, which has just released its beta version, provides an easy way for users to send and receive digital assets through Telegram chat.

The debut of its DeFi Wallet in beta is an initial step in Fintopio’s mission to change the payments space through messaging apps and user-friendly design.



Fintopio , a Web3 company creating a wallet that enables digital asset sending and receiving via messaging apps, recently launched the beta version of the Fintopio DeFi Wallet. This launch is Fintopio’s first salvo in its mission of improving and simplifying digital asset transactions. The Fintopio DeFi wallet has been launched via Telegram bot and web app , and the company is working on a mobile application for iOS and Android.









Fintopio's DeFi Wallet is built on Telegram, a messaging tool with 900 million monthly active members. The wallet provides a convenient way for people to send and receive crypto assets, and it also integrates with different DeFi services. Users maintain complete control of their assets by having their crypto stored in their non-custodial wallets.

Steve Milton, co-founder and CEO of Fintopio, noted that “There are a lot of untapped opportunities related to integrating convenient payment options in messaging apps, especially given that these are some of the world’s most widely and frequently used services. At Fintopio, we want to unlock this huge potential with solutions that allow people to send money just like sending a message or an emoji,”

Fintopio is led by Steve Milton, a prominent executive who worked in the field of multinational companies as a high-ranking official at BNB Chain and Binance. Working with him is a 20-member team of experts in the fields of Web3, cryptocurrency, technology, and finance. Fintopio is devoted to changing the crypto payments landscape and becoming a reliable global brand capable of providing cutting-edge financial solutions to individuals and enterprises.

Transforming digital asset payments with Telegram

Fintopio's DeFi Wallet is a crypto financial solution integrated with Telegram. The app is designed so that users can send crypto payments directly on Telegram, as well as web and mobile platforms. What defines Fintopio as a robust DeFi wallet in contrast to other similar wallets released today is the careful attention paid to user-friendly interfaces and intuitive designs. This is crucial for Fintopio’s efforts to solve the ongoing challenge of making crypto easier and more convenient to use while maintaining the safety of users’ funds.

According to Steve Milton, “Telegram has a great combination of market size and growth trajectory. Even at its current reach, it’s still one of the most downloaded apps worldwide. And it has a young, tech-adept demographic, with 30.6% of its users being in the 25-34 age bracket, making it an ideal foundation upon which we can grow Fintopio especially in a crowded crypto payments space.”

The Future of Crypto Payments

Fintopio acknowledges the digital payments industry's intricacies, the growth in the demand for new, innovative solutions on the market, and the vast opportunities that innovation can bring to the whole sector. According to the latest forecasts, the global volume of cashless payment services is expected to reach 1.9 trillion transactions by 2025 and double or triple that number by 2032. The fact that payment features have been integrated into major social media and messaging platforms shows that messaging is the new frontier in fintech and crypto solutions.

Through Fintopio, sending digital assets becomes the same as sending a message. Recipients can access their assets via a wallet they already possess, route them to familiar financial institutions, or, if they're new to digital assets, create a lightweight non-custodial wallet within seconds, all through their Telegram app. This innovation extends the reach of digital assets beyond the confines of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Steve Milton explained, “Ultimately, what we’re doing with the beta launch of the Fintopio DeFi Wallet is an opening act that demonstrates what’s possible with messaging-based, convenient crypto payments, as well as what we can build further. Once the Fintopio infrastructure for simple payments through chat apps is built, and it shows significant traction, this innovation will be easier to replicate as a viable payment solution for other major messaging and social media apps. At that point, it's not that big a leap to take.”

In the first phase of their DeFi Wallet beta starting program, Fintopio is implementing a beta test exercise. The exact process includes reaching out to the Fintopio community and inviting them to inform them of the bugs they encountered or provide them with their recommendations for improvement. In exchange, participants have a chance to gain rewards.

Users can try the beta version of the Fintopio DeFi Wallet through this Telegram bot and web app . People willing to be part of the Finitopia Beta Program can give their opinions and comments by filling in the Bug Bounty form .

About Fintopio

Fintopio is a software development company at the forefront of digital asset distribution innovation. With its wallet solution, Fintopio simplifies the process of sending and receiving digital assets. The company's groundbreaking approach is poised to democratize access to digital assets globally, reshaping the landscape of digital transactions.

Fintopio completed a $10 million seed funding round led by a group of private investors from the tech industry, fueling the company’s mission to provide people and businesses with easy, secure, and fast ways to pay. The company was also awarded a CSAP license in Poland.



