Author Xiomara Rodriguez to Host Book Signing Event at Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
Novelist Xiomara Rodriguez Invites Readers to Join the Thrilling World of Crime and Suspense In Her Trilogy at the Highly Anticipated FestivalYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inks and Bindings is thrilled to announce that author Xiomara Rodriguez will be hosting a book signing event at the highly anticipated Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 20, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The festival, held at the University of Southern California, is a celebration of literature and an exciting opportunity for book enthusiasts to connect with their favorite authors.
Xiomara Rodriguez is the writer behind the gripping crime novels featuring the captivating adventures of twin sisters, Captain Jane Sparks of the SFPD and Special Agent Fran Morris of the FBI. The series takes readers on a thrilling journey through a world of mystery, deception, and intrigue. Her first book, "How Could It Be?", has garnered good feedback, with readers praising its fast-paced narrative and intricate plot twists.
Rodriguez continued to captivate readers with the second installment in the series, "And the Story Continues,". This crime drama delves into the dark underbelly of horse racing and showcases the exceptional crime-solving skills of the twin sisters as they navigate the criminal elements lurking within the industry.
Fans of Xiomara Rodriguez's work eagerly awaited the release of the third book in the series, "A New Beginning, Maybe?". In this thrilling installment, the twin sisters find themselves entangled in the world of stolen art and antiquities, leading them down divergent paths in their personal and professional lives.
The book signing event will take place at Booth 182, located in the Gold Zone of the festival. Visitors are encouraged to plan their visit around the sessions they don't want to miss by referring to the festival's schedule available at https://events.latimes.com/festivalofbooks/schedule/. It is also recommended to visit the official website of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books for additional information and updates. To learn more about Xiomara you may also visit her website at www.writerxiomararodriguez.com.
Join Inks and Bindings on April 20, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, as Xiomara Rodriguez personally autographs copies of her captivating novels. This is a unique opportunity to meet the author, immerse in her thrilling world of crime and suspense, and have books signed. Mark your calendars and be sure to visit the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California to meet Xiomara Rodriguez.
