Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Unveil JVL Media, A Bold New Force in Publishing
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Launch JVL Media, A Bold New Force in Publishing
"This endeavor embodies the collective aspiration of JVL—to champion and elevate voices that resonate with authenticity and are often overlooked."”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The critically acclaimed couple Viola Davis and Julius Tennon - producers of film, television and theater, with visionary author and publisher Lavaille Lavette announced the launch of JVL Media. This trailblazing company is set to enhance the publishing landscape as a comprehensive independent publisher, while also forging strategic alliances with leading book publishing houses to deliver uniquely curated titles to a global readership.
— Viola Davis
Viola Davis expresses her enthusiasm, stating, "This endeavor embodies our collective aspiration—to champion and elevate voices that resonate with authenticity and are often overlooked. Our mission is to interlace a rich mosaic of both fiction and non-fiction that not only stirs the imagination but also venerates the enduring heritage of storytellers from diverse walks of life."
JVL's debut slate presents a dynamic array of non-fiction and fiction books. Had to Lose to Win: The Tiki Davis Story by Tiki Davis narrates a journey of unyielding determination and the quest for self-reconstruction. Here, Tiki lays bare his hitherto concealed odyssey of resilience, becoming an emblem of hope and transformation.
The Inclusion Leader Genius’ by Dr. Johné Battle, a C-suite visionary executive, redefines leadership paradigms, prioritizing proactive engagement and authentic experiences over abstract theories. It offers readers an innovative and tangible leadership model ripe for implementation.
Julius Tennon reinforces the foundational principles of the company, "JVL Media transcends traditional publishing. We're nurturing a literary culture that echoes the soul of our society and propels us into the future with stories that matter."
Anticipated fiction titles promise to enthrall readers with New Hope by Tanya Wright—a poignant saga of camaraderie interwoven with the complexities of sorrow and bliss—and Black States of America by D. E. Rogers, an inventive sci-fi epic that reimagines the trajectory of Black lives in an alternate reality forged by Lincoln's survival.
Lavaille Lavette adds, "JVL Media stands as a beacon for inclusive and nuanced storytelling. We are wholeheartedly devoted to fostering joy, inspiring wonder, and unlocking the limitless power of literature to unite us all."
In the fall of 2025, JVL Media will expand its literary repertoire to include an array of children's books and young adult titles.
About JVL Media:
JVL Media is a full-service independent publisher and media packaging firm, founded by Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Lavaille Lavette. The company is dedicated to delivering exceptional literature that celebrates and amplifies a diverse range of voices and experiences. In addition to its independent projects, JVL collaborates with leading publishing and media entities to curate and deliver an eclectic spectrum of high-caliber literature. By championing inclusivity and innovation, JVL Media aims to inspire, enlighten, and entertain readers worldwide.
Eva Pickens
JVL Media
+ 17134707917
eva@jvlmediallc.com