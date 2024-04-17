CBP Officers Arrest Canadian Woman Wanted in Georgia for Vehicular Manslaughter

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Champlain arrested an individual wanted out of the state of Georgia for failure to appear on negligent vehicular manslaughter.

Champlain, N.Y. Port of Entry.

On April 14, CBP officers encountered a 30-year-old woman with Canadian citizenship. During the examination process, CBP officers discovered that the traveler had an active National Crime Information Center warrant for failure to appear on negligent vehicular manslaughter charges out of Atlanta, Georgia. Further investigation confirmed the traveler’s identity and the warrant.

"Our CBP officers maintain their vigilance to ensure that wanted criminals are taken into custody,” said Acting Area Port Director Todd Bulson. “Working alongside our law enforcement partners, we are able to bring fugitives like this to justice.”

After confirmation of the warrant with Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the subject was turned over to New York State Police for processing awaiting extradition to Georgia.

