Automotive Exhaust Analyzer Market Size Expected to Reach USD 1,543.35 Mn by 2032

The global automotive exhaust analyzer market size is calculated at USD 942.65 million in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 1,543.35 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.69% from 2023 to 2032.

Hong Kong, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive exhaust analyzer market size was valued at USD 867.56 million in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 1,468.27 million by 2031, a study published by Towards Automotive a sister firm of Precedence Research.







The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market, decreasing demand in 2020 due to manufacturing shutdowns and supply chain disruptions. However, by the first half of 2021, the market began to recover with gradual improvements in vehicle production.

Over the medium term, government initiatives worldwide focusing on energy and environmental conservation policies are expected to drive market growth. Regulatory bodies actively develop clean automotive technology and implement programs to reduce air pollution.

Vehicle engine and fuel testing are crucial in verifying emission standards and ensuring regulatory compliance. Exhaust analyzers facilitate comprehensive analytical testing, aiding regulatory bodies in monitoring automobile emissions.





Volkswagen's emission test cheating scandal, involving 11 million cars, drew attention to the automotive industry's practices. This incident prompted environmental protection agencies to scrutinize exhaust analysis techniques, highlighting the importance of exhaust analysis systems.

Analyzer manufacturers view the scandal as a significant market opportunity and strive to develop compliant products. They are capitalizing on demand by introducing new products and expanding production capabilities.

Automotive Exhaust Analyzer Market Trends

Shift in Regulations to Drive Growth in the Passenger Automobile Segment

Introducing new emission standards globally, including Euro 6, Bharat 6, China 6, and US EPA norms, has significantly boosted the need for exhaust analyzers. This trend is projected to persist throughout the forecast period. The automotive industry, especially in the United States, is profoundly impacted by EPA regulations due to the high emissions of automotive units.

The EPA's initiative to increase miles per gallon (mpg) standards to 54.5 mpg by 2025 in the United States is a substantial move towards enhancing fuel efficiency and minimizing vehicle emissions. This initiative is designed to set higher vehicle performance standards, inspiring manufacturers to create more environmentally friendly and economical cars.

In Europe, there are new energy efficiency goals building upon previous requirements. Newly registered light-duty vehicles (LDVs) must adhere to a maximum of 95 grams of CO2 emissions per kilometer, applicable to gasoline and diesel vehicles under the WLTC test.





The European Union has established ambitious targets for CO2 emission reduction, aiming for a 37.5% decrease in emissions for cars and a 31% reduction for light commercial vehicles by 2030. This showcases the EU's dedication to fighting climate change and fostering sustainability in the automotive sector.

Accurate driving emission testing has been introduced in Europe, the United States, India, and other countries, marking a significant step in improving vehicle testing standards. Legislative efforts are underway to expand on-road testing to production vehicles randomly selected for in-service conformity testing, ensuring independent findings through a broad market surveillance program.

This has created opportunities for the automotive exhaust analyzer market worldwide. The iridium-50 gas sensor system is the preferred type, with onboard systems experiencing rapid growth due to recent emissions regulations.

Advancements in sensors, increasing automotive production, and vehicle prototype evaluation drive market growth. The passenger car segment is expected to lead the market, with rising automobile sales directly impacting the demand for exhaust analyzers, particularly in the passenger car segment.

Europe Is Expected to Be the Leading Market

With its significant presence of automotive component manufacturers, Germany is a hotbed for innovation in the automotive exhaust analyzer market. These manufacturers are equipped with advanced research and development facilities, which present a lucrative opportunity for market growth in the forecast period.

North and South America are significant importers of German-manufactured vehicles. In a promising development, the German Federal Motor Vehicle Office (Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA)) reported a 2.8% increase in new passenger car registrations in February 2023 compared to the previous year, totaling 206,210 units. This growth indicates a rising demand for German vehicles.

Leading German automotive manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Daimler AG, and BMW are poised for higher growth in the forecast period following a period of slow growth in 2020. Germany's position as the global leader in car exports is bolstered by a rising number of consultancies that assist in achieving regulatory approval for vehicles, highlighting the importance of compliance in the worldwide market.

These consultancies support German auto manufacturers in ensuring compliance with regulations as they export automobiles worldwide. They conduct emissions and fuel consumption tests to determine national and international laws adherence.

The German government has outlined plans to decarbonize all sectors by 2050 to eliminate fossil fuel usage. This initiative is expected to result in more stringent regulations on emission standards, monitored through the actual driving emission testing program, thereby fostering growth in the automotive exhaust analyzer market during the forecast period.





Insight into the Automotive Exhaust Analyzer Industry

The automotive exhaust analyzer market is dominated by key players such as HORIBA Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, AVL List GmbH, and Sensors Inc. Kane Automotive. These major players are expanding their manufacturing facilities globally, driving significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

In March 2022, Sensors, Inc. unveiled the state-of-the-art SEMTECH NOx measurement solution, featuring a cutting-edge portable emissions measurement system (PEMS). This advanced PEMS NOx analyzer not only meets all Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and actual driving emissions (RDE) regulatory requirements but also offers unmatched measurement accuracy, with ranges up to 1500 ppm of nitric oxide (NO) and 1000 ppm of nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

Additionally, in July 2021, Horiba Ltd. introduced its proprietary gas analysis technology, infrared laser absorption modulation. This groundbreaking technology represents a significant advancement in gas analysis, presenting promising possibilities across various industries.





Automotive Exhaust Analyzer Market Leaders

HORIBA Ltd.

AVL LIST GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensors Inc.

EOS S.r.l

Fuji Electric India Pvt Ltd.

Kane International Limited

MRU Instruments Inc.

ECOM America Limited

Emission Systems Inc.

Automotive Exhaust Analyzer Market News

In January 2023, Robert Bosch GmbH has created the BEA 090 particle counter as a supplement to current emissions analyzers, allowing Euro 6/VI diesel vehicle exhaust emissions testing to follow a mandated new approach beginning in January 2023.

In October 2022, Sensors, Inc. has teamed up with Robert Bosch GmbH to become the only provider of the BEA 090 Particle Number Analyzer for forthcoming European Periodic Technical Inspection programmes.

In June 2022, Horiba Ltd. offers the FTX-ONE-CL and FTX-ONE-RS, two new additions to its FTX-ONE exhaust gas analyzer series that improve emissions testing technology and precision across a variety of applications.





Market Segmentation

By Sensor Type

Non-Dispersive Infrared

Flame Ionization Detector

Chemiluminescence Analyser

Other Sensor Types

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Location Type

Analytical (Lab Testing) Systems

On-Board Systems

By Geography

North America United States Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa







