SansWrite Selected to Modernize Inspection and Auditing Process for Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services

Web-based Compliance Measurement and Monitoring Platform helps agency capture and use data to improve the quality of mental health and addiction services across the state

CINCINNATI, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlier Technologies, Inc. today announced it was selected by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) to automate the agency’s survey and inspection processes using the SansWrite Compliance Measurement and Monitoring Platform. The SansWrite Software-as-a-Service platform automates the inspection process for OhioMHAS inspectors and service providers and empowers them with data to improve the quality of mental health and addiction services. OhioMHAS oversees more than 2,300 service providers, from community behavioral health agencies and opioid treatment programs to residential facilities and private psychiatric clinics that serve hundreds of thousands of people across Ohio.

OhioMHAS’ legacy survey and inspection process made it difficult to keep pace with the growing demand for mental health and addiction services across the state. The prior inspection process used scores of Microsoft Word-based surveys for inspecting and auditing various service facilities that were exchanged via email and often stored in disparate files, computers and databases. Any violations found in the inspections required inspectors to regularly return to the facilities to make sure improvements happened.

“There is an urgent need for streamlined, technology-driven solutions in the mental health sector,” said Mark Parker, President of Outlier Technologies. “The value of the inspection process and reporting is in the data, and unlike the current manual process that involves MS Word templates and countless email exchanges to ensure violations are corrected, our system will streamline the entire process and centralize data collection. SansWrite allows everyone in the system to communicate more effectively, have access to more data and spend more time helping current providers perform better.”

All of the inspections and plans of correction will be stored in a centralized location in searchable formats, making it easy to use the data for trend analysis and management reporting. Deficiency reports will be sent electronically to service providers post-inspection, who can submit their plans of correction electronically for review and approval.

Parker added, “Caring for others is hard and important work. SansWrite streamlines administrative tasks associated with maintaining compliance so Mental Health and Substance Abuse providers can focus on patient care. We need more providers and better quality facilities in this space, and SansWrite will help OhioMHAS to use its limited resources to build a higher performing service provider network in Ohio.”

SansWrite is currently used by the Pennsylvania Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and the compliance measurement and monitoring platform has been used for more than 20 years by other Health and Human Services agencies across the United States.

About SansWrite

Outlier Technologies (d/b/a SansWrite) is a trusted technology partner for government agencies and regulated businesses throughout the United States and Canada. Outlier Technologies assists regulatory agencies with planning and designing information systems, and is focused on modernizing manual and outdated inspection processes using online tools and data analytics. SansWrite’s Software as a Service (SaaS) compliance measurement and monitoring platform was originally developed by Outlier Technologies in 1996. The company has a rich history of delivering cutting-edge systems to Health and Human Services agencies across the country. For more information about SansWrite and its innovative solutions, please visit SansWrite.com .

