BizCann Expo Colombia Set to Launch at Medellin’s Plaza Mayor May 18-19

MEDELLIN, Colombia, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Following a series of blowout events in both North and South America, BizCann Expo , produced and hosted by ZJ Events, is thrilled to announce the next rendition of its premier cannabis confab at the sleek Plaza Mayor in Medellin, Colombia, slated for May 18-19, 2024.

BizCann Expo is one of the world’s elite business and networking events, leading industry innovation, entrepreneurship, and education across all aspects of the cannabis industry. Whether a novice or an established player in the canna-business arena, BizCann Expo provides the ideal platform to elevate your venture and emerge as a premium service provider in this burgeoning sector.

If you are deeply involved or just getting started in the canna-business sector, this is the event that can turbocharge any cannabis related business. As a huge add-on bonus, BizCann Expo Colombia will be co-located alongside the renowned Vape South America further facilitating access to the fast-growing South American market while solidifying connections with North American consumers plus a global network of buyers, suppliers, and retailers. With Colombia's progressive legal framework and supportive policy environment, the event cultivates a unique ecosystem that fosters regional canna-business opportunities and a supportive culture of collaboration.

As the premier event in South and Latin America, BizCann Expo is at the vanguard of high-powered meaningful networking, innovative business strategies, entrepreneurship development, and world-class educational opportunities spanning the entire cannabis industry value chain.

The 2023 Expo witnessed resounding success, featuring over 50 expert speakers and industry pioneers, 200+ well-established vendors including Agroeuros, Damasco Green, FEMUC, and Springleaf, and drew over 5,000 attendees comprised of C-level Executives, Growers, Entrepreneurs, License Holders, Service Providers, Legal Advisors, Accountants, Investors, and Industry Newcomers.

Distinguished past speakers at earlier editions included Rosa Maria Puentes Velosa of the Global Cannabis Network Collective, Nic Easley of 3C Consulting, LLC, Juan Gonzalez of GNC-Brands, and Camilo Martinez of Green Leaf Colombia, among others.

This year’s event won’t disappoint and will feature highly engaging speaker presentations, keynotes, enlightening panel discussions, and myriad networking opportunities within a state-of-the-art exhibition space, offering unique insights and keen perspectives on emerging trends and fresh opportunities in the canna-business landscape.

This must-attend event will prove invaluable to aspiring market entrants, established product and service providers, and seasoned industry consultants alike. The two-day blowout is designed to optimize market efficiencies, facilitate the discovery of new business models, and steer businesses toward sustainable long-term success.

To book your ticket, please visit https://bizcannexpo.com/get-tickets/

For speaking opportunities, visit https://bizcannexpo.com/become-a-speaker/

To register as an exhibitor, visit https://bizcannexpo.com/become-an-exhibitor/

About BizCann Expo

BizCann Expo, a production of ZJ Events, is a premier business and networking event for everyone and everything related to cannabis. After attending countless tradeshow events, our founders who were once exhibitors saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the very best of what they had seen with their own creative ideas of what was missing in these business gatherings, thereby separating themselves from ordinary conventions. Since its beginning the expo has focused on gathering the industry’s best under the same roof.

