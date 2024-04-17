Direct Primary Care Market to Reach $82.5 Billion Globally By 2032 at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increasing demand for preventive care and technological advancements in teleheath are projected to drive the global direct primary care market’s growth during the forecast period. The North America region is predicted to witness prominent growth by 2032.

Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Direct Primary Care Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global direct primary care market generated $55.8 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $82.5 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth

The rising demand for preventive healthcare across the globe, a shift towards patient-centric care models in healthcare, and transparency in healthcare costs are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global direct primary care market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the regulatory & legal challenges and the limited coverage & scope of direct primary care (DPC) may hamper the market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the continuous advancements in telehealth technology and growing expansion of DPC services are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the direct primary care market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $55.8 billion Market Size in 2032 $82.5 billion CAGR 4.3% No. of Pages in Report 320 Segments covered Type and Region Drivers Growing demand for preventive healthcare Shift towards patient-centric care models in healthcare Transparency in healthcare costs Opportunities Technological advancements in telehealth Expansion of DPC services Restraints Regulatory complexities and legal factors

Type: Clinical Services Sub-segment to be the Most Dominant During the Forecast Period

The clinical services sub-segment accounted for the largest global direct primary care market share of 38.7% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. This dominance majorly is driven by clinical services’ core healthcare offerings. These encompass essential medical services delivered promptly to patients, including regular physical examinations, preventive care such as fitness screenings and vaccinations, and lifestyle counseling to prevent or manage illnesses. Additionally, DPC practices provide immediate attention for acute illnesses, minor injuries, and infections, along with primary diagnostic tests like blood tests and urinalysis for early detection and monitoring of health conditions.

Region: North America Market to Hold Major Share by 2032

The direct primary care market in the North America region accounted for the largest share of 36.6% in 2022 and is predicted to continue to maintain its dominance in terms of market share during the forecast period. This growth is mainly owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the U.S. This rising burden of chronic illnesses highlights the growing demand for primary care services and drives the expansion of the direct primary care industry in the region. Additionally, the transition of more primary care physicians to DPC practices, drawn by the prospect of fostering direct doctor-patient relationships and alleviating administrative burdens associated with insurance billing, contributes to the market’s growth.

Leading Players in the Direct Primary Care Market:

Paladina Health

Plum Health

Nextera Healthcare

PeakMed

Crossover Health

One Medical

Boston Direct Health

Forward Health

Oak Street Health

EverMed

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global direct primary care market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

