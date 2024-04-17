Flame Retardant Market Size is projected to reach USD 16.53 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%: Straits Research

According to Straits Research, “The global flame-retardant industry size was valued at USD 8.62 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 16.53 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).”

New York, United States, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Flame retardants" are compounds added to manufactured goods like plastics, textiles, surface treatments, and coatings. Flame retardants become active when an ignition source is present and work in various physical and chemical ways to prevent or delay the spread of ignition. They may be used as a copolymer during the polymerization process, when molding or extruding, or (particularly for textiles) as a topcoat. In contrast to organohalogen and organophosphorus chemicals, which can either be reactive or additive, mineral flame retardants are normally additive. Many fundamental mechanisms of flame retardancy exist depending on the flame retardant and the substrate. Additive or reactive compounds that can extinguish the fire can do so in either the vapor (gaseous) or condensed (solid) phases.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/flame-retardant-market/request-sample

Favorable Regulatory Scenario Drives the Global Market

One of the major factors propelling the growth of significant end-use industries is the global market for flame retardants. Major manufacturers are making R&D investments in developing innovative compounds for applications that can overcome the drawbacks of flame retardants, including BASF SE, Clariant, LANXESS, and others. Fire safety is a major concern for governments. Over the forecast period, key end-use industries like the automobile, construction, and electrical industries will likely employ flammable materials like plastics more frequently. The risk of fire will increase in many end-use industries as a result. Flame retardants shield the environment from smoke emissions and stop fires from spreading. They lengthen the time needed to escape because they are flame-resistant. The international fire safety regulations that have been created must be followed by end-use businesses. This breakthrough is anticipated to benefit the market for flame retardants.

An increase in the End-User Industry Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Among end applications, electrical and electronics had the highest penetration and growth rate in 2020. Flame retardants are used in various electrical and electronic devices, such as printed circuit boards, wires and cables, computers, and electrical sockets. The use of flame retardants in these products helps producers to follow stringent fire safety regulations. Construction lagged behind electrical and electronic end-use industries regarding growth rate and penetration. Governments have created guidelines and rules for fire safety, requiring businesses in the construction industry to use flame-retardant materials.

Automobiles, transportation, and other end uses, including furniture, had a low penetration in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. However, these sectors are anticipated to develop quickly over the forecast period, mostly due to the vast unrealized potential in the transportation industry. However, the rapid substitution of plastics for metals in transportation is projected to raise the demand for flame retardants.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific flame retardant market share is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. Production facilities in the Asia Pacific region account for a substantial percentage of the flame retardant market. China and India dominate the flame retardant markets in this region. The rise of the Asia-Pacific flame-retardant market can be attributed to a rise in awareness of flame retardants and safety regulations and ongoing infrastructure-building programs in developing countries like India, China, and Japan. China has the largest and fastest-growing market for flame retardants in Asia-Pacific. It is a significant producer of flame retardants that are chlorinated and antimony-based.

Additionally, phosphorous and brominated flame retardant production is predicted to rise in China over the projection period due to increased local production and the replacement of halogen-based compounds. The nation has recently restricted the use of brominated flame retardants due to escalating environmental concerns. China's market for specialty flame retardants appears to be fragmented due to the large number of small and medium-sized businesses that produce them. Additionally, the country exports antimony-based flame retardants.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. The area is home to several developed countries, including Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, and Norway. Developments in manufacturing, notably in the automotive, transportation, and construction industries, have led to a growth in the region's need for flame-retardant materials. Major producers, such as BASF SE, Clariant, Italmatch Chemical S.p.A., DSM, and Lanxess, are introducing new and improved products across their portfolio of flame-retardant chemicals and investing in the development of existing or new manufacturing lines to fulfill the growing demand from customers. For instance, in September 2018, BASF SE developed Ultrason, a polyethersulfone particle foam.

Furthermore, the foam's lightweight, rigidity and exceptional strength make it well-suited for usage in intricately curved elements of automobiles, airplanes, trains, and other vehicles. This is due to the significant demand for fire-resistant products in end-use industries like buildings, furnishings, transportation, and automotive. Significant domestic producers of flame retardants and increasing exports of flame retardant products and their derivatives to Europe and other countries are expected to fuel market growth over the projection period.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the global flame-retardant market is bifurcated into halogenated and non-halogenated flame rThe Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global flame-retardant market is bifurcated into polyolefin, epoxy resins, unsaturated polyester, polyvinyl chloride, engineering thermoplastics, rubber, and styrene. The polyolefin segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the global flame-retardant market is divided into construction, transportation, and electrical electronics. The electrical electronics segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global flame-retardant market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Top 11 key players in the global flame-retardant market are DuPont, DSM, FRX Polymers, Inc., Thor, BASF SE, Huber Engineered Materials, Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A, Clariant, LANXESS, ICL, and Albemarle Corporation.

Market News

In May 2023, a Flame Retardancy Solution Free of PFAS and PTFE may be on the horizon. A PFAS-free product has been submitted for patent by FRX Innovations, a manufacturer of flame-retardant goods with potential uses in polycarbonate.

a Flame Retardancy Solution Free of PFAS and PTFE may be on the horizon. A PFAS-free product has been submitted for patent by FRX Innovations, a manufacturer of flame-retardant goods with potential uses in polycarbonate. In October 2022, For e-mobility and E&E applications, Clariant announced additional investment in a new flame-retardant facility in China. In Daya Bay, China, at its brand-new, cutting-edge plant manufacturing Exolit OP halogen-free flame retardants, which is presently being built for CHF 60 million, Clariant will set up a second production line.

Global Flame Retardant Market: Segmentation

By Product

Halogenated Flame Retardants

Brominated

Chlorinated Phosphates

Antimony Trioxide

Others

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants

Aluminum Hydroxide

Magnesium Dihydroxide

Phosphorus Based

Others

By Applications

Polyolefin

Epoxy Resins

Unsaturated polyester

Polyvinyl Chloride

Engineering Thermoplastics

Rubber

Styrenics

Others

By End-Use

Construction

Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/flame-retardant-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter