Third Edition of short film competition - My Heritage

The “My Heritage” short-film competition is back.

The Arab Centre for World Heritage (ARC-WH) and the Heritage Commission in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the UNESCO Chair for World Heritage management and Sustainable Tourism in the Arab Region, is pleased to announce to invite you to participate in the third edition of the short-film competition “My Heritage.”

In this year the competition focuses of the traditional handicrafts in the World Heritage Sites and it’s relation with the local communities surrounding them. Take part in raising awareness of our heritage sites and our tangible and intangible heritage by submitting a film that reflects a distinctive story about a World Heritage site in the Arab region.

Registration for the competition will continue during the months of April and May 2024, and those who have been accepted will attend an online training workshop during August.

The winners will enjoy a trip to the Asir region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and unique experiences in the field of filmmaking.

For registration and more details about the terms and conditions of the competition, please visit the website of the Arab Regional Center for World Heritage, *direct link: https://www.arcwh.org/ar/events/22171/

