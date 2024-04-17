Guizhou Daily Spotlights Sunrise: Intellectual Property Drives Substantial Enterprise Value

ZIBO, China, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced that the front page of Guizhou Daily prominently featured a special report on Sunrise, titled " Intellectual Property Drives Substantial Enterprise Value – The Journey of a New Energy Enterprise." Guizhou Daily, the most influential comprehensive media outlet in the province, highlighted Sunrise's advanced research and substantial economic value.

The article highlighted Sunrise's remarkable achievements as a technology-driven enterprise specializing in the research, production, and sales of lithium-ion battery anode materials. With a research team of over 60 members across 8 laboratories, Sunrise continuously tackles cutting-edge industry demands, successfully developing various new types of anode materials such as artificial graphite, natural graphite, composite graphite, soft carbon, hard carbon, and silicon carbon.

"We form elite teams led by experts to tackle technological challenges, from small-scale trials to mass production, not only meeting customers' new demands and breaking industry performance records but also securing core innovative achievements," stated Mr. Wenliang Hu, Executive Vice President of the Company, "Currently, the economic value of our patents has exceeded $14 million, as evaluated through intangible asset assessments. Just for one client, in this month, our supply of lithium-ion anode materials reached 1800 tons."

Designated as Guizhou Province's Major Engineering and Key Project No. 668, Sunrise has risen to become one of China's top fifteen suppliers of anode materials. The company pledges to uphold technological innovation, continuously developing core patents with significant market potential and strong social benefits, ensuring a constant stream of 'new knowledge' from its battery and materials research and production base.

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com . The Company maintains a Twitter account (@sunrisenewener1) to keep investors up to date on the latest development of the Company.

