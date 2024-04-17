ALL MY SONS MOVING & STORAGE REVS UP FUN AND PHILANTHROPY AT RECENT TOUCH-A-TRUCK EVENT

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTACT:

Hillary Reynolds

(954) 815-1186

All My Sons Moving & Storage was proud to support a recent Touch-a-Truck event drawing more than 4,000 children and families while raising more than $40,000 for the Junior League of Tucson’s community projects.

“We’re thrilled to have been a part of such a fantastic event that brought joy to thousands of children and families while supporting important community initiatives,” said Zack Turturici of All My Sons. “Our team is dedicated to giving back to the communities we serve, and events like these allow us to make a positive impact.”

The event provided an exceptional opportunity for children and families to engage with various vehicles, including the iconic moving truck provided by All My Sons Moving & Storage. Attendees enjoyed wrapping packages and even people in the truck, creating unforgettable memories.

The Junior League of Tucson is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.

About All My Sons Moving and Storage:

All My Sons Moving and Storage is the nation’s largest company-operated moving and storage company with 94 locations in 80 cities, spanning 34 states, with a commitment to providing high-quality moving services for individuals and families across the United States. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, All My Sons has built a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and integrity in the moving industry.

