Mobile-health Network Solutions Ranked Number 41 in Financial Times Listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile-health Network Solutions (Nasdaq: MNDR ), a leading telehealth solutions provider in Singapore, today announced that the Company has been ranked number 41 in the Financial Times annual listing of 500 high-growth Asia-Pacific companies. The listing , published March 13, was based on the company’s revenue growth between 2019 and 2022.

During this period, MaNaDr Pte Ltd, a telehealth platform operated by Mobile-health Network Solutions (the “Company”), achieved an absolute growth rate of 1,428.5 percent and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 148.2 percent.

“We are thrilled and humbled to be included on this prestigious list,” stated Co-Chief Executive Officer Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, PBM , Senior Consultant Family Physician. “As a leading telehealth provider in the APAC region, we have endeavored to enhance and broaden our offerings to our patients and medical practitioners. As a result, our platform has achieved significant popularity among patients due to its combination of convenience, quality, and affordability, while ensuring fair compensation for our medical professionals.”

Co-Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rachel Teoh Pui Pui, PBM , Family Physician, added, “Drawing from our own experiences as medical practitioners, Dr. Siaw and I have continually refined our platform’s services, streamlining operations through our in-house technologies to alleviate the administrative burdens some of our peers often face. We believe this user-centric approach has been pivotal to our rapid growth."

MNDR began trading on Nasdaq on April 10, 2024, following an initial public offering generating total gross proceeds of US$9.0 million. The Company plans to allocate approximately 45 percent of the net proceeds to product and business development, with an additional 30 percent earmarked for potential mergers and acquisitions, and the remaining 25 percent for general corporate purposes.

"Since our inception, we have diligently managed our expenditures , relying on organic growth, technological advances, and positive word of mouth to expand our network of patients and medical professionals," added Dr. Siaw. "Our listing on Nasdaq and inclusion in this prestigious Financial Times ranking represent exciting milestones for our company, opening new avenues for growth and opportunity."

An April 4 special report on the Financial Times listing, which includes featured information on Mobile-health Network Solutions, can be found at https://www.ft.com/content/a081feb6-467b-4e6f-b8cf-268f7546033e .

The original March 13 Financial Times listing can be found at https://www.ft.com/high-growth-asia-pacific-ranking-2024 .

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Ranked #41 in Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, we are the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through our MaNaDr platform, we offer personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. Our platform allows our community of healthcare providers to have a broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. Our range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. For more information, please visit https://investors.manadr.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

