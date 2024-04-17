New to The Street and Banzai International, Inc. Sign 12-Month Media Contract

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Corp.'s New to The Street announces signing a twelve-month media contract with Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) ("Banzai"). New to the Street will produce and film interviews with Banzai's key management, broadcast each segment on television, and provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast.



New to The Street's TV anchors will talk with Banzai's management team about the Company's digital marketing technology platforms focusing on "Engagement Marketing," giving its customers unique and effective sales and marketing solutions.

Each show will air on New to The Street's televised outlets as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV and the Fox Business Network. The show's producers will create and design each televised series to keep viewers informed and updated accordingly, bringing attention to BNZI's business fundamentals and ongoing successes. New to The Street's social media team will share content, and all interviews will stream on the New to The Street website, newtothestreet.com . On a schedule, show previews and commercial ads will air on New to The Street's sponsored TV platforms. One week per month, digital ads produced by New to The Street will stream on the iconic NASDAQ MarketSite Billboard, New York City.

With Banzai International, Inc.'s product platforms, "Boost," "Demio ," and "Reach," clients can effectively engage their customers, creating unique market-driven campaigns that result in higher sales. Many Fortune 500 companies use Banzai as a proven digital marketing platform, enabling better brand awareness, marketing, sales, and customer engagement. The Company offers Software as a Service (SaaS) subscriptions for these products. BNZI’s on-demand digital 'Engagement Marketing' solutions, webinars, and virtual event platforms have proven track records that have greatly improved and elevated its clients' sales, marketing, and brands.

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street, states, "I am excited to have Banzai International, Inc. as one of our featured corporate guests on the show. I'm impressed by the number of Fortune 500 companies that utilize Banzai's Engagement Marketing services to manage and connect buyers with real-time information about product and service offerings. We look forward to each interview, explaining and educating our viewers about the growth, technology, and innovations making Banzai a success."

“We’re excited to partner with New to The Street to help grow awareness of Banzai and our vision,” said Joe Davy , CEO of Banzai. “We have big plans for 2024 and beyond, and we are excited to partner with Vince and his team to share our progress.”

The New to The Street's broadcasted interviews about Banzai International, Inc. will air as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV and the Fox Business Network ; dates and times on upcoming airings "To be Announced."

About Banzai International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) (“Banzai”):



Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) ("Banzai") is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle, and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others - www.banzai.io.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://newtothestreet.com/ .

