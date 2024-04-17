Foresight Granted Patent Approval in Japan for All-Weather and Lighting Conditions Vision System

The patented technology is highly beneficial to Foresight’s key markets, particularly the heavy equipment industry, as the integration of thermal cameras ensures precise obstacle detection in challenging weather and dust-filled environments



Ness Ziona, Israel, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that it has received a notice of allowance from the Japan Patent Office for its patent application, number 2020-557022, for the Company’s “multi-spectral vehicular system for providing pre-collision alerts.”

The patented technology combines data from a pair of stereoscopic infrared sensors and a pair of stereoscopic visible-light sensors through an advanced fusion module. The fusion enables precise obstacle detection and distance estimation. The fusion of the two stereoscopic channels also tackles corner-case scenarios, particularly in challenging weather and lighting conditions, while minimizing false alerts. The system’s automatic calibration module is designed to ensure that stereo cameras maintain calibration regardless of their configuration or position, thereby ensuring accurate and continuous depth perception.

We believe that the patent approval in Japan is a significant advancement for Foresight, paving the way for safer and more efficient autonomous vehicles in a country known for its automotive innovation. Moreover, the approval of the patent emphasizes the enhanced value of technology for reliable obstacle detection under adverse weather conditions. This gives it a competitive edge over other sensors that struggle to perform in challenging environmental conditions.

This patent serves as the foundation of Foresight’s QuadSight® automotive vision system. The Company’s four-camera vision system provides unparalleled obstacle detection capabilities for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles. Through sensor fusion, QuadSight combines reflected light from visible-light cameras with thermal energy captured by long-wave infrared cameras for robust, accurate object detection of any shape, form or material, in all weather and lighting conditions - including complete darkness, rain, haze, fog and glare.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd., and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

